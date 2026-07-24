Jim Jordan Holds the Line on Weaponized Probes
There is an important question hanging in the air regarding the most recent attacks against Congressional oversight
It is a well-known fact that there are many who will take someone else’s words out of context to try to discredit a person who consistently advocates for Congress to do its job with integrity.
When will those people demanding answers from one side of the aisle while protecting their friends from being called upon to give answers on the same topic be held accountable?