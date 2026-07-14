Jessica Gorman shouldn’t have been sitting in front of the House Judiciary Committee. She should have been home in New York with her daughters, Madelon and Sheridan, on a quiet summer Tuesday. Instead, she was there because her 18-year-old daughter Sheridan is dead, and someone in Congress needed to explain why.

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Sheridan Gorman was a freshman at Loyola University Chicago, shot and killed in March while walking with friends near the lakefront close to campus. The man charged with her murder, Jose Medina-Medina, is a 25-year-old Venezuelan national who crossed into the country illegally in 2023. Border Patrol took him into custody at the border and released him into the interior that same year under the Biden administration. He was arrested again in Chicago for shoplifting and released, thanks to the city’s sanctuary policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Months later, Sheridan Gorman was dead.

Her mother didn’t hold back testifying in front of Jim Jordan’s committee. “Explain why cooperation with ICE was too much to ask for but asking our American parents to bury our children is somehow acceptable,” she said. “Ask me. I just, I need you to tell me.”

Why did it take a fourth hearing to get that question asked on the record?

Because, as Congressman Mike Lawler put it plainly during the hearing, Democrats keep needing to be shown the same evidence over and over before anything changes. “It is shameful that we are here, not because this is the fourth hearing, but because we need to have four hearings to make people understand the real life consequences of the disastrous sanctuary city policies,” Lawler said. Four separate hearings. Four separate opportunities for the same basic point to land. Sanctuary policies aren’t an abstract debate about federalism. They have names attached to the consequences, and Sheridan Gorman is one of them.

The hearing devolved into open shouting almost immediately. When Lawler tried to introduce Gorman as a witness, he used his time to directly challenge his Democratic colleagues, turning to Jamie Raskin and demanding, “the same outrage you feel about Renee Good and Alex Pretti, you should feel about Sheridan Gorman and Laken Riley and every angel family in this country.” Raskin shot back that he did feel that outrage. Lawler didn’t accept it. “You do not,” he said, “because if you did, you wouldn’t support sanctuary jurisdiction.” The exchange escalated until Jordan himself had to gavel the room back into order.

Isn’t it telling that acknowledging a grieving mother’s testimony required a floor fight just to get through the introduction?

The numbers behind these hearings aren’t in dispute, even if the politics are. Jordan and Subcommittee Chairman Tom McClintock have documented that Illinois’s sanctuary policies led to the release of nearly 2,000 criminals in less than eleven months in 2025 alone. Cook County Jail ignored an ICE detainer in one case and released an illegal alien with prior convictions that included theft and child abduction. This isn’t a hypothetical slippery slope. It’s a documented pattern of exactly the kind of release that put Medina-Medina back on Chicago’s streets before he allegedly killed Sheridan Gorman.

Gorman’s testimony wasn’t limited to grief. She came with a specific legislative ask, throwing her support behind the House Judiciary Committee’s Shut Down Sanctuary Policies Act, along with full funding and enforcement of the Laken Riley Act and support for the Justice for American Victims of Illegal Aliens Act, legislation that would allow unlawful immigration status to be treated as an aggravating factor in the most serious federal sentencing cases. “My Sheridan would be alive if the man accused of killing her had not been allowed to come into this country,” she said, “and if Chicago’s sanctuary city policies hadn’t” let him stay.

Not a single Democrat on the committee voted for the underlying sanctuary policy legislation, despite the parade of grieving families who’ve now testified across four separate hearings. Sheridan Gorman. Katie Abraham, killed in a hit-and-run by an illegal immigrant driving 80 miles per hour through a red light. Laken Riley. Stephanie Minter. A growing list of names that Jordan’s committee keeps having to read into the record because the policy debate keeps losing to political inertia.

That’s the real story underneath the shouting match between Lawler and Raskin. It’s not really about tone or decorum on a committee dais. It’s about how many more hearings, how many more grieving mothers, and how many more names it’s going to take before sanctuary jurisdictions treat public safety as a higher priority than a political talking point.

Jessica Gorman asked the committee a question nobody has adequately answered yet. When did protecting American citizens stop being the first priority? Four hearings in, the country is still waiting on that answer.