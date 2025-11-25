Jim Jordan, America’s House Judiciary Committee Chairman, recently penned an important letter every voter should know about.

The letter was addressed to the Stanford Internet Observatory, seeking requests for clarity on the censorship of speech deemed unfavorable.

Jordan’s committee conducted an investigation into the censorship only for the mainstream media to ignore it altogether. Stanford refused to respond.

The fallout?

The subpoenaing of the university’s Internet Observatory.

Content Moderation to an Extreme

The committee obtained both non-public and public information about large social media platforms. Those companies moderated online content in accordance with a Jira ticketing system shared by Stanford employees.

Stanford’s response to Jordan’s inquiry has been underwhelming. If Stanford refuses to cooperate with the demands of the subpoena, the Committee will consider using a mechanism for enforcement.

The surprising wrinkle to the story is it appeared Stanford’s Cyber Policy Center was exiting the business of censorship. That turned out to be a lie.

Jordan is one of the few willing to call a spade a spade. The Representative is requesting that Stanford fork over documents pertaining to its admission of foreign censorship.

There is a good chance that the censorship effort is illegal.

A Detailed Look at Stanford’s Censorship

Stanford’s Internet Observatory is a component of the Virality Project and Election Integrity Partnership that used the Jira Service Desk to flag content. Those “tickets” identified supposed disinformation and misinformation.

Jordan delved deep into the summarized reports issued by the aforementioned Project and Partnership.

The findings?

Those linked to Stanford used the Jira ticketing system to track narratives and specific posts. In particular, posts relating to the COVID-19 vaccines and 2020 election drew Stanford’s attention.

The tickets were shared with decision-makers at large social media platforms and possibly others.

“It’s a censorship industrial complex.” - Jim Jordan, drawing a parallel to Eisenhower’s military industrial complex

Stanford’s censors noted Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and Google all had a response rate of 75% or higher in response to the tickets they were tagged in.

In other words, Stanford personnel indirectly moderated and censored free speech.

Jordan Wants More Information

Rep. Jordan’s information requests to Stanford suggest the university might have complied with the censorship of the Biden administration.

Why would Stanford do such a thing?

To gain favor with lawmakers and the entrenched power elite. However, it looks like Stanford was not alone.

House Republicans also sent letters to two other universities and a think tank demanding documents.

The allegation?

That those groups made meaningful contributions to the Dems’ censorship effort during the pandemic and 2020 presidential election.

It appears universities, social media platforms, and possibly even a think tank conspired with the political left. The group effort silenced conservative voices.

According to ProPublica, the other universities involved in the scandal include Clemson and the University of Washington.

Jordan Wants all Voices to be Heard

Jordan, Trump, and other Republicans have been targeted by nearly everyone ranging from former President Biden to Special Counsel Jack Smith and even the FBI.

The congressman’s committee will continue its investigation until his party’s grievances with censors are addressed.

“Certain third parties, including organizations like yours, may have played a role in this censorship regime by advising on so-called ‘misinformation.” – Text from Jordan’s letter to Stanford

If Stanford complies, Jordan will soon have a treasure trove of information. The details might reveal one of the nation’s top universities colluded with the feds and social media titans.

It was all done under the guise of delivering truth. In reality, the censorship effort did the exact opposite.

Jordan’s Judiciary Committee is on a Mission

Jordan’s committee has issued in excess of 80 subpoenas and document requests since January. In addition to Stanford, the recipients of those subpoenas and requests include high-ranking social media executives and even some intelligence officials.

At a bare minimum, Stanford, Clemson, and the University of Washington collaborated with the top socials dating back to the 2016 elections.

The hidden motive?

Silencing conservative voices that deviate from the left’s accepted narrative.

That’s really what all the hullabaloo boils down to. Jordan and Trump favor free speech, even if deemed offensive.

“No more telling Americans what to believe and not believe. All the above are MASSIVE wins for the American people, the First Amendment, and freedom. We won’t stop fighting to protect free speech.” - Jim Jordan

The left wants moderation and censorship no matter the cost. Let’s hope the Democrats’ vision for America doesn’t take shape.

It’s up to Jim Jordan to stop them.