The power that the deep state was able to wield, through the combined forces of the executive branch and tech companies, should disgust every American citizen.



Its actions are a textbook example of fascism and the embodiment of Mussolini’s famous words:

“Fascism should more properly be called corporatism because it is the merger of state and corporate power.”

VACCINE MANDATES. BIG TECH CENSORSHIP.



The left fails to see the irony and hypocrisy of falsely calling its political opponents fascist!

On the contrary, politicians like Jordan have exposed the corrupt connections between the government and tech companies. He has helped ensure we don’t suffer from the combination of corporations and an overpowering federal government.



Google has made it very clear that its censorship efforts were all about silencing conservatives and promoting misinformation from the left. Jordan has been instrumental in bringing justice to this situation and holding Google accountable for its past sins.



The 2020s were a dark time, demonstrating how draconian our government could become with a controlled executive branch. Every effort to discredit and strip power from these tech companies will help ensure that we never forfeit the liberties guaranteed by the Constitution.

Americans didn’t vote for these elite tech companies to strip away our constitutional rights.



Jim Jordan Leads Efforts Against US Tech Companies

US tech companies have encroached on Americans’ rights, altered election outcomes, and withheld the truth from Americans for many years. It is not enough to merely give these companies a slap on the wrist.

Jim Jordan has been aggressively investigating major US tech companies for colluding with the federal government to launch attacks against prominent conservative voices.



His efforts have led to Google reinstating the accounts of conservatives who were previously removed from YouTube. This move is a massive credibility blow to this tech giant.

As always, conservative voices have been the main targets of these attacks. Religious organizations that merely presented videos protesting abortion were censored under Google’s liberal-dominated policies.



In the past, Google targeted an anti-abortion film by inaccurately labelling it in its search results. Even some pro-abortion critics found this move appalling.

IS PROPAGANDA AN OFFICIAL MOVIE GENRE NOW?

Tech companies and the Biden administration also worked together to attack conservatives on issues like Covid, Second Amendment rights, and other political issues.

The political motivation is clear. Tech giants have been doing everything they can to silence and demonize conservatives, and our government finally has a standing chance to push back against these enemies.



Deranged politicians like Omar even labeled white Americans the greatest terrorism threat in this country. This is a cultural war from the radical left.

Anyone who goes after free speech is the true radical and threat to the United States. History bears many examples, such as Venezuela, of countries that collapsed after the government went after the right to free speech and to bear arms.



Regardless of one’s views, all Americans are entitled to their First Amendment rights. Most importantly, our government should be run by a system of checks and balances, not an unholy union between the executive branch and tech companies.

WE DID NOT ELECT THESE TECH COMPANIES!



There are very few politicians who are willing to take this stand, largely because many are controlled by these corporations. However, Jim Jordan has continued to fight for Americans’ First Amendment rights and to stand up against government tyranny.

In a brave new move, Jordan has forced tech companies to admit their wrongdoings and make amends. It’s not just Meta that has finally been honest with the public.

The Biden Crime, Big Tech Consortium Administration offered us a small taste of what full-blown tyranny could look like. Jordan has been making significant strides to undo this damage and ensure that free speech becomes the new norm post-2025.

Rigged Political Climate During Biden

Jordan’s efforts have led to a full admission of the truth, rather than gaslighting or further censorship from these tech giants who think they are exempt from following the Constitution.

Google not only admitted that it was pressured by the Biden administration, but also committed to ending the use of third-party fact checkers.

This setup sounds eerily similar to Zuckerberg’s testimony, in which he demonstrated how the Biden administration pressured him to bury the Hunter Biden laptop story. Months later, we learned that this story was true and that the censorship of this story swung the 2020 elections.

Nearly 80% of people think this censorship changed the election results.

THE BREAKDOWN IN TRUST WILL ONLY GROW IF THERE ARE NO PREVENTIVE MEASURES.





The American public can’t and shouldn’t trust the government unless we implement massive reforms.

Jim Jordan has noted that we have to get to the bottom of the failures of the executive branch if we want to implement lasting changes.

“To develop effective legislation, such as the possible enactment of new statutory limits on the executive branch’s ability to work with Big Tech to restrict the circulation of content and deplatform users, the Committee must first understand how and to what extent the executive branch coerced and colluded with companies and other intermediaries to censor speech.”

Free speech is our ticket out of many of our political issues. Americans can work through these issues without interference from government and tech companies.

Has America not thrived for decades, much more so, in fact, before this evil tech government collusion?



Tech companies now know they have no choice but to get on board and actually obey the First Amendment. YouTube issued a statement about its intentions regarding content moderation. Let’s hope other politicians, not just Jim Jordan, hold them to it.

“No matter the political atmosphere, YouTube will continue to enable free expression on its platform, particularly as it relates to issues subject to political debate.”

Thankfully, we are in a new era of free speech. RFK Jr., who was previously ridiculed and censored, is now leading our new charge into boosting the health of Americans.

Who knows what new information we will unfold as even more conservative voices gain the spotlight, after surviving years of unwarranted attacks.



Free Speech Should be Universal



The First Amendment shouldn’t be an issue that divides parties. Any party that does not honor the Constitution and illegally colludes with tech companies is an enemy of the American public.

Tech companies claimed the role of savior while they clamped down on our freedoms, interfered in our elections, and misinformed the population. Many conservative voices who were silenced and censored pointed out inconvenient truths that our government tried to conceal from the public.

As freedom of speech erodes, it becomes even more difficult for us to have logical discourse to resolve the country’s issues. Charlie Kirk gave his life for this pursuit, but sadly, the country still showed that we are not quite ready for this crucial transition.



This is one of our last chances to permanently dethrone big tech and to revive an important document called the Constitution. Tech companies need to run the gauntlet and learn their place.



