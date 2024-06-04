Wow, Fauci, the smartest man on the planet couldn't remember things 212 times? - Jim Jordan

Once again, Fauci claims he can’t remember anything - including things he bragged about to the mainstream media.

Fauci is obsessed with the limelight.

He has been in front of the camera since the 80s when he falsely claimed people could contract HIV through touch. He was responsible for causing irrational fears then, just as he is again 40 years later.

The man is older, greyer, and a better liar - but he is still the same mental midget.

Glenn Greenwald had this to say:

This exchange alone proves what a pathological liar Fauci is. One week after receiving emails from top epidemiologists arguing the virus was likely a lab leak, Fauci caused a virtual ban on questioning COVID's origin. But he's a liberal folk hero so only GOP can raise this:

Here Rep Jim Jordan fools Fauci into admitting the lab leak theory.

Then Fauci attempts to downplay this reality near the end of his discussion with Jordan. However, Jordan has him caught like a deer in the headlights.

Fauci also admitted there was ZERO reason to institute the 6-foot distance requirement during the COVID pseudo-pandemic.

Jordan: Did you see any studies that supported 6 feet? Fauci: I was not aware of studies…

When Rep Jordan asked, Fauci could not justify masking children.

Jordan: Do you recall reviewing any studies or date supporting masking for children? Fauci: I don’t recall specifically Jordan: Have you followed any of these studies? Fauci: No.

Many may remember that originally in 2020 Fauci was against masks for everyone. He changed his tune quickly after realizing his opportunity for greater power and wealth.