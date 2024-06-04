Jim Jordan FOOLED Anthony Fauci into Admitting Lab Leak Theory
Fauci is a pathological liar. He should be tried for perjury.
Wow, Fauci, the smartest man on the planet couldn't remember things 212 times? - Jim Jordan
Once again, Fauci claims he can’t remember anything - including things he bragged about to the mainstream media.
Fauci is obsessed with the limelight.
He has been in front of the camera since the 80s when he falsely claimed people could contract HIV through touch. He was responsible for causing irrational fears then, just as he is again 40 years later.
The man is older, greyer, and a better liar - but he is still the same mental midget.
Glenn Greenwald had this to say:
This exchange alone proves what a pathological liar Fauci is. One week after receiving emails from top epidemiologists arguing the virus was likely a lab leak, Fauci caused a virtual ban on questioning COVID's origin. But he's a liberal folk hero so only GOP can raise this:
Here Rep Jim Jordan fools Fauci into admitting the lab leak theory.
Then Fauci attempts to downplay this reality near the end of his discussion with Jordan. However, Jordan has him caught like a deer in the headlights.
Fauci also admitted there was ZERO reason to institute the 6-foot distance requirement during the COVID pseudo-pandemic.
Jordan: Did you see any studies that supported 6 feet?
Fauci: I was not aware of studies…
When Rep Jordan asked, Fauci could not justify masking children.
Jordan: Do you recall reviewing any studies or date supporting masking for children?
Fauci: I don’t recall specifically
Jordan: Have you followed any of these studies?
Fauci: No.
Many may remember that originally in 2020 Fauci was against masks for everyone. He changed his tune quickly after realizing his opportunity for greater power and wealth.
So much BS. Get to the point. This man is COMPLICIT IN THE MURDER OF THOUSANDS OF AMERICAN CITIZENS. PERJURY? IF YOU CANNOT DO BETTER THAN THIS, JUST LET THE MASS MURDERER GO HOME TO KILL MORE AMERICANS. HE IS PROBABLY ALREADY DEEPLY INVOLVED IN THE UPCOMING NEW PANDEMIC AIMED AT KILLING EVEN MORE INNOCENT PEOPLE. HOW STUPID DO YOU BELIEVE WE AMERICANS WITH FULLY FUNCTIONING BRAINS ARE?????????? WE HAVE LIVED THROUGH HIS LYING KILLING CRAP AND WATCHED PEOPLE OF ....ALL....AGES,,, DIE HORRIBLE DEATHS FROM HIS ACTIONS. IF YOU CAN INDICT THIS MAN, RUN OVER THIS MAN, SEND THIS CRIMINAL TO GITMO FOR HIS LAST DAY ON EARTH, DO IT. IF YOU HAVE NO SERIOUS INTENT TO RID THE EARTH OF THIS VERMINE, JUST GIVE IT UP. NONE OF US HAVE TIME TO READ A BUNCH OF USELSESS, "GOING NOWHERE GOVERNMENT CRAP". Mr. Jordan, if you have any power to do something about this KILLER, fine, then do it, otherwise, stop wasting our time.
Congressman Jordan came close but nobody seems willing to demand answers for the questions most important to me and many other physicians. Fauci justifies his mask-wearing, social distancing, and locking down diktats by saying these were empiric decisions made in the face of a novel disease and there was no time to do studies. He just had to do some form of disease mitigation right away because people were dying! And yet, physicians in the trenches who were treating patients empirically (and succeeding) to prevent hospitalization and death were viciously vilified in the press and in social media. For their almost heroic efforts they were threatened with sanctions and indeed many lost academic positions, hospital privileges, and standing with third party payers and medical boards. Time has proven them right to do what they did. Early interventions worked! Someone ask Rep. Mfume where these doctors can go to get their good reputations back. And someone ask Dr Fauci if he will now apologize to all the physicians he denounced as purveyors of “misinformation and disinformation” for simply doing what medicine has usually done before in similar situations: risk stratification and early treatment of those at highest risk of bad outcomes. My blood boils every time I see this guy.