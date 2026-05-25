Jim Jordan is right again.

The House Republicans have finally started to try to remove the 2019 Ukraine impeachment hoax from the record, as Jim Jordan said on X. This whole thing was an entirely manufactured witch hunt by the deep state Democrats based on nothing but a completely legitimate call made by president Trump to t Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Here’s a little historical perspective. In 2019, Democrats were shrieking “high crimes” over a routine call (with no quid-pro-quo) between Trump and Zelensky. Trump was asking if there had been any investigations done regarding corruption in Ukraine.

There was no wrongdoing. Just desperate politics by the Democrats because they couldn’t defeat him at the polls.

Fast forward five years, and the truth they tried to cover up is coming to light. Jim has been warning people about this for years. He has issued subpoenas to Big Tech executives, questioned many high-ranking officials in the deep state and also pushed back against the overreach of the Jan. 6th committees.

And now, with Republicans in control of the house, he supports removing another stain from the records. Why is this so important to Jordan?

Subscribers can find out below.