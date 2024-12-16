The crisis at our southern border is one of the many examples of how the DNC has spent years setting the country on fire, and then claiming they are the only ones capable of fixing things in 2024-2028.

Unfortunately, many of the illegal immigrants who have been entering the country have ties to ISIS, MS-13, and other dangerous foreign gangs. The tragic murders that have been gaining traction in the news are not one-off cases, but rather a reflection of the new normal if our government doesn’t take immediate action. Smaller communities have begun to be overwhelmed by the rising presence of dangerous illegal immigrants, who are members of violent foreign gangs.



Sadly, many states like Colorado plan to resist Trump’s assistance in removing illegal immigrants from communities, which is especially shocking since gangs have overrun apartment complexes in Colorado. This resistance is an assault on common sense and could deter some of the Trump administration’s efforts to reverse the DNC-fueled damage.

Border security is national security. While the next four years are going to be very challenging, the United States still has hope and could reverse some of the new criminal risks that have occurred due to our open border policies.

Venezuelan Gang Spreads to 16 States

International gangs have been a massive issue in the United States in the past few years. The incoming Trump administration will have to do a lot of cleanup of the Biden Administration’s mess, as these gangs are no longer confined to big cities and have spread across multiple states.



Jim Jordan recently pointed out the rise of a violent Venezuelan gang, Tren De Aragua, which has spread to 16 different states.

Tren de Aragua, another violent foreign gang operating in the United States, has been expanding rapidly due to the addled border policy of the Biden-Harris administration. This gang has committed a large number of crimes including murders, shooting police officers, assaults, robberies, as well as drug and sex trafficking. It has been in the spotlight recently due to its activities in Aurora, Colorado. Luckily, this event was a nice wake-up call for many voters before the 2024 election.

Border Crisis and Gangs

The DNC’s open border policies have created chaos and made it possible for foreign gangs like this to take advantage of the United States and expand their operations. This gang has been recruiting heavily, including recruiting children, and has already been making headway in multiple states.



This gang has rapidly spread across the United States and is now present in an area that covers around half of the country's population. This gang initially took advantage of the weak southern border and later spread to 16 states nationwide.

Tren De Aragua has committed crimes in both large and smaller cities in the country, which is very concerning because many smaller cities may not have the resources to deal with this new criminal activity.

Tren De Aragua has also been taking over apartment buildings in the suburbs of Denver, a fact that the media and local politicians have attempted to downplay. The weak response from our government will only encourage this violent gang to continue its existing operations and potentially begin targeting other states in the coming months.





This is a very violent gang that has targeted residential cities and already committed numerous violent murders, including murdering children, and they have also kidnapped children in Texas in recent months. The Biden administration’s silence has essentially been a green light for this gang to continue its expansion, and Trump will have a lot of work to do to reverse these policies.

Some States Still Resisting

Donald Trump had successful policies in place during his presidency, which could have also helped during 2020-2024 if Biden had not reversed these executive orders. Now that the situation has grown, Trump has followed through with common sense measures to address the threat of Tren de Aragua’s violent activities in the United States.

“ I’m announcing today that upon taking office, we will have an Operation Aurora at the federal level to expedite the removal of these savage gangs. And I will invoke the Enemies Alien Act of 1798, and I’m hereby calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer.”

The DNC and media are still resisting in every way they can by denying that there is even a problem and accusing Trump of exaggerating. JD Vance recently slammed fake ABC News after an employee accused Trump of lying about the situation. ABC News seemed unaware of how silly it was to say that they only took over several apartment complexes.





Now that the gaslighting won’t work, many state politicians have decided to resist Trump’s common sense initiatives to mitigate the risk of foreign gang activity in local American communities. This could be a major risk for people in states like Colorado, which don’t want to support Trump’s deportation plans even though they have been struggling with this foreign gang activity.



Mike Johnston even said that he would use local police forces to stand against any federal troops.





This resistance is obtuse, given that these states are in desperate need of help, and are either oblivious to the future risks or unwilling to address them for political reasons. However, this face-off could also cause massive political tensions in January, as many states may resist federal actions.

Challenges of Managing this New Crisis

Tragically, Biden has already sent the message that illegal immigrants can abuse our weak southern border, and now there is a wave of foreign gang members operating in the United States. It can often take years to catch and prosecute these gang members, which has made it much more difficult to eliminate this gang activity.



A massive deportation plan would be hard enough, as there is a lot of damage to repair. But the situation may become much more complicated as some of the blue states, which are struggling more, may refuse and even resist common sense support from the Trump administration. The United States needs to unify on this issue sooner or later, as it affects the security of all communities in the country.



Our vetting processes were a joke under the Biden administration, which has made the consequences of its border policies more harmful. The blood of innocent victims is on the hands of Biden and Harris, who have created a massive wave of violent, illegal immigration.