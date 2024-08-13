Illegal immigration is a rising problem in the United States that poses grave national security risks. Despite talking points from the Democratic Party and elites, allowing people to waltz on across the border is ill-advised and dangerous.

Under the Biden administration, the number of illegal aliens in America has skyrocketed. Amid the oversight of “border czar” Kamala Harris, people are being given a free pass to enter the country, collect benefits, and be treated as quasi-citizens.

Of course, Democrats now want all illegal aliens to one day receive full citizenship. Left-wing talking points insist this is a humane course of action that only bigoted xenophobes could oppose. However, the real life consequences of illegal immigration tell a very different story.

On X, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan drew attention to one case that highlights what really happens when illegals are given a pass in this nation.

Small Business Owner Murdered in Cold Blood

Make no mistake: when these migrants cross the border and fail to follow US immigration rules, they’re already in violation of the law. Unfortunately, illegals have a tendency to commit further crimes, victimizing everyday Americans.

This is exactly what happened to Tennessee restaurant owner Matthew Carney. His life was sadly cut short after a hit-and-run perpetrated by Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, an immigrant from Mexico who unlawfully entered America. He now faces a litany of charges that include vehicle theft, criminal homicide, criminal impersonation, tampering with evidence, and evading arrest.

Right now, Raigoz-Martinez is being held in a Nashville detention center. Though ICE has initiated a detainer to have him transferred to their custody in the event that he’s released from custody.

https://x.com/Jim_Jordan/status/1817014572009587195

Even before killing Carney, Raigoz-Martinez had a longstanding record as a career criminal and was arrested multiple times. Today, many Americans are left wondering why this illegal alien wasn’t handed over to ICE in the aftermath of his previous crimes. Unfortunately, this type of situation is par for the course when Democrats are in charge.

Before Raigoz-Martinez’s crime spree, he was apparently listed as a “got-away” that Border Patrol lost track of. This, too, comes as no surprise. Throughout Joe Biden’s time in office, he’s repeatedly worked to weaken, demonize, and gut Border Patrol. With these malicious efforts coming from the top down, everyone responsible for working on the border is seeing their jobs become increasingly more challenging.

Democrats Want More of This

If Kamala Harris is not defeated this November, our nation will see many more cases like Raigoz-Martinez. Growing numbers of Americans will lose their lives at the hands of vicious criminals who have no business being in this country to begin with. Just as Joe Biden put this in motion by undoing the immigration reforms of the Trump administration, Democrats will keep this vicious cycle going.

The left-wing media, elites, and establishment don’t care about people like Matthew Carney. At the end of the day, Democrats just see illegal aliens as tools and props to stay in power.

First, they want to get as many migrants into the country as possible, preferably by illegal means. From there, Democrats plan to push for legislation that gives all migrants access to full US citizenship. If this happens, then illegal aliens will become the next base of Democratic voters.

As they pour into America by the tens of thousands, other migrants from around the world will be encouraged to follow suit. The Biden administration has unfortunately made it clear that breaking US immigration law comes with rewards, rather than an immediate deportation.

Saving American Lives

In order to protect innocent life, the border has to be contained once and for all. This means putting an end to various programs that incentivize illegal immigration. Our country has laws and regulations on the books for anyone who wants to come in. These rules must be adhered to, without exceptions, regardless of how loudly the left kicks and screams over it.

Democrats are not going to push for this and neither will any undercover RINOs in the House and Senate. To stop illegal aliens and save American lives, another Trump presidency is absolutely essential.

This will bring back the effective, pragmatic border policies that reduce illegal immigration. President Trump will also send a clear message to migrants, letting them know that if they want to enter the United States, they’ll have to follow the necessary protocols.

Patriotic conservatives must aid Trump along the way. This year’s House and Senate races are just as critical as the presidential one. Without the right reinforcements in Congress, President Trump will repeatedly run into Democrats who want to railroad and block his actions.

Thankfully, we the people can avoid these sorts of problems and make things easier for Trump. It all boils down to showing up on Election Day and voting red up and down the ballot because the lives of our fellow Americans are at stake.