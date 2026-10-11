While Americans are paying increasing amounts to heat their homes and run their lights, foreign money groups controlling U.S. energy regulations continue to block domestic energy production and increase costs to every household.

Rep. Jim Jordan is focusing on these money pipelines, demanding records regarding how foreign dollars find their way to the groups controlling U.S. policy-making without election or Congressional approval.

These types of influences show a disregard for American sovereignty as a bargaining tool, rather than as a base.

Foreign Money Determines Policy Directions

Climate groups describe themselves as grassroots defenders of the Earth. However, the flow of large grant monies from foreign governments and affiliated foundations tell another story.

Once the funds arrive, campaigns intensify to develop regulations based on donor preferences over American jobs and affordable reliable power. Jordan’s document request forces these groups to be accountable for their funding streams which continue even after local support diminishes.

In this way, foreign interest gain a competitive advantage that no other voice can obtain locally. Advocates for local matters comply with the disclosure requirements; however, many of these advocacy groups supported by foreign funds avoid complying with the requirements.

Therefore, the resulting pressures are voiced in terms of priorities found in European capitals or from global foundations, not the conditions on U.S. factory floors. For decades, energy regulations established under such influence raises the cost of utilities across all regions depending on electric service.

Should American families bear additional expenses to use electricity (higher utility rates) simply because policies written with foreign checkbook funds take precedence over voting decisions?