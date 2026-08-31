Democrat-led sanctuary state governments are continuing to fund illegal aliens through taxpayer tuition discounts.

Congressman Jordan recently called out the fact that democrat-led governments are continuing to give priority to illegal aliens over American families in the funding of public universities.

As congressman Jordan pointed out on x, the most recent round of taxpayer-funded in-state tuition for illegal aliens illustrates the current system is clearly rigged against citizens who have spent generations building these states and paying the bills.

Democrats view illegal entry into the united states as a ticket to a lower price tag for education,” said congressman Jordan. “legal residents continue to see increased costs.

These actions demonstrate no altruism; they are a calculated move designed to alter demographics and provide a long-term advantage in terms of politics.

Why do these things continue to happen?

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