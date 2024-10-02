The DNC’s failed border policies have been becoming much more prevalent, as illegal immigrants are now moving to different states and communities across the United States.

In recent years, there has been an increase in violent murders from illegal immigrants with foreign gang connections. These conditions could become the future of many American communities if we do not reverse our failed border strategy and start remedying this growing issue.

Smaller communities in Ohio, such as Springfield, have faced a wave of illegal immigrants, and many communities have begun to complain about the negative impact this has had on their livelihoods. New data that has come out following the Trump-Harris debate shows that many of the claims about these complaints were grounded in truth. Organizations like ABC were dishonest about downplaying the issues in these communities.



Kamala Harris has failed during the past four years as the “ Border Czar” and has proved that she is incapable of managing this issue in 2024-2028. Our country needs to do a 180-degree turn on our border policies, or more towns will become like Springfield, Ohio.

Jim Jordan Slams Kamala the Border Czar

Kamala Harris has been a massive failure in terms of border security, and many Republican and Libertarian candidates have been criticizing her as she seeks the presidential ticket this year amid the border crisis.



Jim Jordan called out the Biden-Harris Administration because they have denied the serious problems at the border and failed to take care of the growing issue in communities like Springfield, Ohio. Sadly, many members of the DNC and mainstream media have ignored well-grounded complaints from Ohio residents and ridiculed anyone who attempted to stand up for people in this community.

One of many reasons why Jim Jordan has been fighting so hard to secure our borders has been to help secure the integrity of our elections. Although it is technically illegal for a non-US citizen to vote in a US election, it still happens, and it may become much more prevalent in the coming elections if we do not secure our borders and implement stronger voter ID laws.

The DNC and media have called Springfield residents and politicians racist for discussing some of the issues that communities like Springfield have been facing. In reality, they are deflecting from the fact that they want to bring in a pool of new DNC voters to the country.

ABC Fake News

In a recent post on X, Elon Musk noted how ABC was very misleading when it corrected Trump for commenting about Springfield residents’ complaints about the rising wave of Haitian immigrants.

The mainstream media has been so focused on trying to disprove politicians like JD Vance, Trump, and Jim Jordan on details of these stories, that they have lost sight of the main issue. The government has abandoned Americans struggling with poverty and provided ample support for undocumented immigrants who have illegally entered the country in recent years.

JD Vance has been fighting for the local population in Ohio, which has been struggling due to rising housing costs and the massive influx of illegal immigrants. The media event attempted to blame Vance for some of the bomb threats in Ohio, even though he had no connection to these activities.

“I’m still waiting on a correction and apology from left-wing journalists. They lied about these bomb threats to silence us. Why? Because they don’t want to talk about Kamala Harris’s border policies making housing unaffordable for American citizens.”

These issues have caused issues throughout many communities in Ohio, yet the mainstream media and DNC have only been focused on fact-checking and bashing Trump and Vance, who have been trying to protect local Ohio residents.

Luckily, politicians like Vance, Trump, and Jim Jordan have continued to advocate for residents of rural towns in Ohio, who have had to bear the burden of the DNC’s disastrous border policies.

Growing Issues

The border crisis is one of the country’s most serious issues, and it affects ordinary citizens in a variety of ways. Politicians need to address this issue, instead of turning it into a populist method to harvest more votes for the DNC. A wave of economic and crime issues has been growing this year, and this issue will continue to grow until we restore the security of our borders.



Illegal immigration has created a political and social divide between people in the United States. If you are a resident of a community that is struggling firsthand from the negative impacts of illegal immigration, you can be labeled racist, hateful, or dishonest for calling a spade a spade. Many people who make these claims are sheltered and do not have to directly deal with the impact of these policies. People who are hurting from the economic impacts, as well as rising crime levels, are unable to voice their concerns without undergoing gaslighting from the media.



Many illegal immigrants are criminals and members of extremely violent gangs, such as MS13. These gangs have committed extremely violent murders in many communities and have been a serious issue for local police departments. For example, 18 MS-13 members were recently arrested for gang-related crimes, many of them dating back as far as 2016. If the US government does not take measures now to control illegal immigration, these crimes could still be an ongoing issue, even if it eventually decides to implement a sane border policy next year.



Many cities are also struggling with rising housing costs, and they simply can’t afford to bring in illegal immigrants. This wave of illegal immigration has put a strain on local real estate markets and shelters in many US cities. While many US citizens have struggled due to inflation, food stamp benefit cuts, and poor economic conditions, illegal immigrants have been able to receive ample support from the US government.

Kicking the Can Down the Road

The DNC’s response to the growing border crisis, which is making a massive wave in Ohio, displays how they are unwilling to address the real issue and will continue to kick the can down the road for as long as they can before they are voted out of office.



Local communities in states like Ohio have felt the consequences of these policies firsthand, and have been ignored and ridiculed when they have tried to voice their concerns. If our government does not prioritize border security immediately, these issues will continue to spread until it may be too late, or much harder, to reverse course. Sadly, these policies not only pose economic risks to communities but can also endanger their lives, as many illegal immigrants have ties to dangerous organizations like ISIS and MS-13.



If the DNC has four more years to run the show, many states across the country may start looking like Ohio. Harris has proven that she can’t be trusted on this topic, and the DNC and media have shown that they are not concerned with relevant complaints from the local population.