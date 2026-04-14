What if the individuals steering the ship of state had to have been born on American soil?

That is the question that Jim Jordan has made a reality. The no-nonsense Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee recently introduced legislation that would require U.S.-born citizenship for both the presidency and congressional seats. It is a simple and straightforward safeguard to ensure that our leaders carry the deepest possible ties to this country and the values that it was founded upon.

This is not some far-fetched concept developed in a think tank. This is basic sense wrapped in constitutional steel. For too long, the elite class has treated national leadership like an international club to which anyone with money or connections can belong. Jordan’s bill closes the door on that nonsense.

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