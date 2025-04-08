Justice Brett Kavanaugh hit the nail on the head when, at his Senate confirmation hearing in 2018, he said, "This confirmation process has become a national disgrace ...You have replaced advice and consent with search and destroy."

Kavanaugh was speaking to Senate Democrats attempting to destroy his reputation and keep him from the Supreme Court. They failed.

But they didn’t change their tactics.

The Left has a single strategy in their playbook: seek and destroy. The ploy is fueled by limitless hatred that obscures reason. It’s rabid.

The Biden administration targeted pro-life Catholics for praying and concerned parents speaking out at school board meetings because they considered healthy, loving families a threat.

Put in a theological frame, the Left projects their hatred onto people who love children because they embrace what Pope John Paull II called a culture of death.

Jim Jordan knows how Democrats think. He never tires of calling them out for what they are: hypocrites who have sold their souls to a diabolical cause.

Democrats Fiddle While America Burns

During the so-called 2020 “Summer of Love,” BLM violence left close to 20 people dead. The riots inflicted more than $1 billion in losses–that’s the costliest in U.S. history. Some cities saw more than 600 riots.

MSNBC’s Ali Velsi characterized the riot in Minneapolis as “mostly a protest” as a building burned in the background.

That same fateful summer, a CNN reporter called a riot in Kenosha, WI, “fiery but mostly peaceful.”

Someone needs to tell mainstream media reporters that protests and riots are two different things and to stop conflating them, but they wouldn’t listen anyway. The Left is too busy trying to create reality with lies.

That’s the problem: Nobel Prize-winning writer Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn understood that senseless violence needs an ally–falsehood.

“When violence intrudes into peaceful life, its face glows with self-confidence, as if it were carrying a banner and shouting: ‘I am violence. Run away, make way for me—I will crush you.’ But violence quickly grows old,” Solzhenitsyn wrote in Live Not By Lies.

The Left has been lying for a long time. Look at Soviet Russia or Maoist China. In America–where the common-sense citizenry is heavily armed–senseless violence won’t be tolerated for long.

It needs a reason so as not to appear senseless.

“After only a few years it loses confidence in itself,” Solzhenitsyn continues, “and in order to maintain a respectable face it summons falsehood as its ally—since violence can conceal itself with nothing except lies, and the lies can be maintained only by violence.”

It’s a wicked circle.

“Violence does not lay its paw on every shoulder every day: it demands from us only obedience to lies and daily participation in lies.”

In America, the Left took over mainstream media to force unknowing Americans to participate daily in its lies.

“For this reason,” Solzhenitsyn observes, “societies that rely on coercion and political violence to achieve their ends will see truth wane. The violence must be concealed, and that requires deception, which will in turn require more violence.”

The truth has waned in America–due in large part to mainstream media and a public education system that favors indoctrination over critical thinking.

Because the Left must lie to succeed, violence has become its method. The two go hand in hand.

Hate, lies, and violence are the unholy trinity worshiped by the Left.

Jim Jordan The Seer

Jim Jordan may not be a Nobel Prize-winning author like Solzhenitsyn, but he has the same keen insight into the Left.

You could even call him a seer. Jordan sees the violence aimed at Elon Musk’s Tesla cars as a warning of things to come.

The Left has turned its seething hatred against Musk as of late. The Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency is exposing the Left for what it is, and they don’t like it.

So what do the Leftists do? They burn Tesla EVs because Musk owns the company–never mind that EVs were the love of the Green New Scammers' life not so long ago.

Jordan sees things as they are. The Leftist attempt to obscure truth and confuse the masses doesn't work on him.

“Democrats think pro-life Catholics and parents speaking up at school board meetings are domestic terrorists. Then go out and burn Teslas because they don't like @elonmusk,” Jordan posted on X.

President Trump recently pardoned 23 pro-life individuals convicted by the Biden-Harris DOJ “for praying inside or demonstrating at abortion clinics.”

“Twenty-three people were prosecuted, they should not have been prosecuted. Many of them are elderly people—they should not have been prosecuted,” Trump said. “This is a great honor to sign this.”

Jordan was the one who sounded the alarm against pro-lifers being thrown in jail and parents being targeted as domestic terrorists.

Now Jordan is sounding the alarm against actual domestic terrorists–those who destroy property to stir up fear.

“Here we go again: There’s a campaign of terror against Tesla to protest Elon Musk’s politics,” the New York Post reported. “Democrats aren’t acting as if they intend to do anything to stop it.”

Instead, they’re making a joke out of the violence to egg it on.

Dumb-dumb Dem Rep. Jasmine Crockett quipped, “All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down.” Crockett insisted she was talking about “peaceful” protests.

Flaccid Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota told a crowd that Tesla’s falling stock made him even giddier than usual: “On the iPhone, they’ve got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day — $225 and dropping.”

Walz had to apologize after he was reminded that Minnesota’s pension fund for public employees was heavily invested in Tesla stock.

Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project penned an essay titled “Kill Tesla, Save the Country,” calling the company “a bank for fascists.”

On his late-night television show, Jimmy Kimmel said, “Don’t ever vandalize Tesla vehicles.” He then gave the audience a wink. The live audience roared with laughter.

Jim Jordan doesn't think domestic terrorism is funny. Neither does AG Pam Bondi.

"We have someone in jail looking at 20 years. If you're gonna touch a Tesla, do anything–watch out. We're coming," Bondi told Fox Business.

The Left is a national disgrace. You can tell by the way they laugh as Teslas burn.

Time for a reckoning. The Left’s search-and-destroy strategy depends on lies. Justice demands truth.

Who will win? Truth has people like Jim Jordan on its side. Stay tuned.

Maybe this year it will be called the Summer of Justice.