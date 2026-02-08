Jim Jordan Dismantles Deep State Stooge Jack Smith

From the beginning, Jack Smith, a former Justice Department Special Counsel, spearheaded one very dangerous coup.

The coup in question was meant to undermine (and ultimately take down) President Trump.

Smith didn’t just have his sights set on Trump…

He also wanted to bury the president’s supporters forever.

That’s why Smith concocted a series of false narratives about January 6, 2021, falsely smearing America First patriots as “rioters.”

Then, he colluded with other Trump hating officials to further cement this story.

Though as we know…the truth always comes out. In late January, everything finally came to a head.

This is when GOP Rep. Jim Jordan grilled Smith during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Forced to Admit His Lies

In building a false case against Trump, Smith relied on absurd claims from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Hutchinson lied under oath, claiming the president “demanded” to be taken to the Capitol during protests.

But she was only getting started....

The former White House aide next alleged that Trump, at one point, “lunged” for the steering wheel as Secret Service officers drove.

