The word “lawfare” didn’t enter the public lexicon until 2024. There was no need to utter the word until the Democratic establishment ganged up on Donald Trump.

Aside from Elon Musk, Palantir founder Joe Lonsdale, and Jim Jordan, few others have called out the political left’s lawfare.

Jordan’s vocality about the state-led conspiracy against Trump is inspiring others to pick up the torch and fight back.

The Tide is Turning in Favor of Trump and the Political Right

Jim Jordan and a handful of other conservatives took on the political elite of the left and the entirety of the mainstream media these past years. Jordan used his platform to highlight the Democrats’ use of the judicial system to conspire against Trump.

"The Committee on the Judiciary and its Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government continue to conduct vigorous oversight over the Biden Administration in an effort to protect Americans’ fundamental freedoms.” – Jim Jordan

The Department of Justice, New York court system and much of Congress was weaponized with a single target: Donald Trump.

Jordan, James Comer (R-Ky.) and Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) collaborated, writing a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in response to the lawfare. The letter requested the Trump investigation communications and documents between Bragg’s office and the feds.

The Jordan-led group also requested all communications pertaining to the use of federal funds in the case.

Votes Matter More Than Legal Accusations

The left trusted 12 jurors in New York as Trump’s hush money case was tried. As Jordan recently pointed out, the Dems overlooked the real judge and jury: 330 million Americans who cast votes.

We, the people, preside over the only court that matters: the court of public opinion.

Jordan also highlighted how a false dossier was used to spy on Trump’s campaign. The Muller-led investigation into Trump’s supposed collusion with Russia amounted to nothing.

The worst part is the examples above are only two of many in the lawfare attack on Donald Trump.

Donald Trump has Become a Sympathetic Figure

Though Donald Trump is often stereotyped as a phony who made it big thanks to his parents’ money, he has become a victim. Let us not forget Trump’s home was raided by the FBI.

Though the feds found classified documents in Trump’s home, similar documents were found in Biden’s home. The left refuses to recognize that most high-level politicians admit that they’ve brought classified documents home at one point or another.

"We have seen rogue prosecutors abuse the rules of professional conduct and their duty to do justice in service of politicized ends.” – Jim Jordan

At this point, it should be perfectly clear that Democrats will stoop to any means to crucify Donald Trump. The president has been defamed, libeled, and slandered to no avail.

The Don overcame those attacks, resurrecting his political career and reputation.

Americans are Getting Hip to the Democrats’ Game

The political left won’t get away with lawfare in the future. Concerned citizens have taken note of the Dems’ shady ways with posterity in mind.

It will take decades for the Democratic party to regain the public’s trust. Voters have also become highly skeptical of the nation’s judicial system.

As political scientists and historians are fond of pointing out, all governments eventually fail.

The problem with having any sort of authority is that corruption eventually settles in. Judges and politicians are human beings, meaning they are susceptible to bribes and threats.

Changes Must be Made for a Fairer Future

Though the judicial system will likely remain in place as currently designed, there is the potential for change. It might be prudent to empower voters to cast votes for Supreme Court justices instead of allowing a president to appoint them.

It might also be wise to closely scrutinize the finances of all judges. Some have even gone as far as suggesting all government search and seizure in private residences should cease.

Above all, it is high time that we addressed the excessive litigiousness of our society. Most people would agree there are too many laws.

We should heed Jordan’s advice and eliminate all federal funding to attorney generals and prosecutors who engage in lawfare.

At a bare minimum, everyone should have heightened awareness of politicians’ use of lawfare. Trust no one, especially those in positions of authority and power.

