Representative Jim Jordan, the Republican head of The House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to former vice president Kamala Harris’ attorneys demanding she provide sworn testimony.

Jordan wants information to determine if her 2024 presidential campaign made secret payments to celebrities in exchange for their public endorsement. The demand was made using the authority granted by previous presidential administrations and upheld by a Supreme court decision in 1997.

According to reports, Harris has refused to answer questions related to the alleged payments to the celebrities. Representative Jordan’s office said that Harris’ decision to ignore the committee’s inquiry raises serious concerns about whether she believes herself to be above the law. They also pointed to a similar case involving former president Bill Clinton, when he testified voluntarily under oath in response to congressional inquiries during his presidency.

According to reports, Hillary Clinton’s campaign allegedly used shell companies and straw donors to secretly fund her husband’s presidential campaign. Former President Clinton ultimately cooperated fully with congressional investigators and testified voluntarily under oath regarding the matter. Representative Jordan referred to that example as precedent for why he expects Harris to do the same.

It appears that there are two main issues related to this controversy. First, according to reports, it seems that Harris may have violated federal campaign finance regulations which require that all campaign expenditures exceeding $200 must be reported publicly. Second, if Harris is found to have violated those regulations, it would likely create a perception among voters that she is trying to deceive the public and hide information from them.

That perception would be particularly damaging for Harris in light of the fact that her presidential campaign has promoted itself as being built around the theme of “honesty.” Representative Jordan has also stated that he intends to pursue contempt of Congress charges against anyone who fails to cooperate with his investigation. Those charges can result in fines and imprisonment.

The implications of this development extend beyond the immediate issue of Harris’ potential violations of federal campaign finance regulations. Subscribe today to find out the true ripple effect of Jordan’s actions.