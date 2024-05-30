You know the world is upside down when Franz Kafka's fictional novel The Trial reads like nonfiction. That’s where we’re at.

The Trial is a depiction of the excesses of modern bureaucracy merged with the madness of totalitarianism. Written in 1914, the story follows bank officer Josef K. who is inexplicably arrested and must defend himself against a nebulous charge.

The story used to horrify readers because of its dark absurdity. Today, it reads like a non-fiction account of current events.

As of January, 1,265 individuals have been charged for their roles in the 2021 Jan. 6 riots. Of those, prosecutors have obtained at least 718 guilty pleas.

Leftists would have you believe that J6 was an insurrection, an orchestrated attempt to seize power and take over the country. The problem: no one, as far as I know, has been charged with insurrection. This includes former President Donald Trump, the supposed conductor of the insurrectionist orchestra.

The J6 riots caused millions of dollars in damage to the Capitol building and its grounds. Five people lost their lives that day, 4 from natural causes and 1 from an overdose. That sounds like a riot where things got out of hand, not an attempted insurrection.

Why are Leftists trying so hard to make you believe that an organized mob (never mind the oxymoron) was bent on overthrowing the U.S. government that day? If it was an insurrection, surely the estimated 120,000 people who converged on the Mall that day could have easily taken over the Capitol.

And then there’s the fact that then President Trump pushed for 10,000 National Guard troops to make sure everything stayed peaceful. Nobody took him up on the offer. Why? Were they hoping to stage an insurrection? The jury’s still out on that one, but it wouldn't come as much of a shock if that were the case the way things are going.

By comparison, the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots did far more damage than J6. And yet when the Heritage Foundation’s Mike Gonzalez said that Congress should investigate the 2020 BLM riots just like it investigated the J6 riots he was criticized at the Washington Post.

“It’s a weak comparison,” wrote Joe Davidson. “Those on the Left, while culprits in some cases, did far less damage than those on the Right.”

According to Gonzalaz, the BLM riots left close to 20 people dead and caused more than $1 billion in damages, “the costliest in U.S. history.” Davidson was either lying or ignorant of the facts.

The BLM riots look more like an insurrection when taking into account Travis Campbell’s research that “tracked more than 1,600 BLM protests nationwide between 2014 and 2019 and found that a 10% rise in civilian homicides followed as a result. That means that between 1,000 and 6,000 additional homicides occurred.”

While J6 appeared to be more or less spontaneous, the orchestrators of the BLM riots were focused on the long game. That smells like a slow-moving insurrection.

“But the [BLM] destruction is arguably worse in terms of civilizational transformation, and there, the comparison with Jan. 6 is even more profound,” Gonzalez observed.

Isn’t “civilizational transformation” just a fancy phrase for “cultural revolution” played out in a series of orchestrated mini-insurrections?

When everything can be reduced to a battle for power, “justice” is just another weapon in the arsenal. Leftists get this. They’ve weaponized the DOJ to punish anyone who dares to stand against them.

The relentless prosecution of J6 protectors is designed to send a loud and clear message from the Left: “You’re either with us or against us. If you are against us, you will be punished.”

Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX) and Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) are standing against the Left. On May 20, they sent a letter to Thomas Faust, the Director of the District of Columbia Department of Corrections concerning the treatment of J6 prisoner Ronald “Colton” McAbee.

McAbee was in an altercation with DOC Lieutenant Crystal Lancaster in September of 2022. During the altercation, Lancaster sprayed “chemical munitions” in McAbee’s face.

The use of force was unprompted, according to one account of the incident. It may have violated the “Use of Force Model” normally employed by correctional agencies.

Nehls has been trying to get the video footage of the incident for over 15 months. Up to this point, the DOC has refused to provide it. The House Judiciary Committee, which Nehls sits on with Jordan, “has serious concerns about the DOC’s continued lack of transparency, obstruction, and unwillingness to work to provide the requested information.”

What is the DOC afraid of, being exposed for abusing political prisoners like a gulag in Soviet Russia?

“For well over a year now, I have been trying to obtain the body camera footage of Lieutenant Lancaster that I believe would reveal a civil rights violation against former D.C. DOC J6 detainee, Mr. McAbee,” Congressman Nehls said.

“It remains my mission to uncover this footage to get to the bottom of what really happened between Mr. McAbee and Lieutenant Lancaster. Every detainee, including J6 detainees, deserves to be treated humanely and receive due process. I thank my colleague, Chairman Jordan, for joining me in this effort.”

J6 prisoners have denied due process and, from the looks of it, are not being treated humanely.

It doesn't feel like America anymore. It feels like a Marxist cultural revolution in the form of a modern bureaucracy merged with the madness of totalitarianism. It’s Kafkaesque.

The Left is winning. Jordan and Nehls need more than applause for standing up to the Left. They need backup. They need you.

The war’s not over but

the daylight is running out.