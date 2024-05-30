You know the world is upside down when Franz Kafka's fictional novel The Trial reads like nonfiction. That’s where we’re at.
The Trial is a depiction of the excesses of modern bureaucracy merged with the madness of totalitarianism. Written in 1914, the story follows bank officer Josef K. who is inexplicably arrested and must defend himself against a nebulous charge.
The story used to horrify readers because of its dark absurdity. Today, it reads like a non-fiction account of current events.
As of January, 1,265 individuals have been charged for their roles in the 2021 Jan. 6 riots. Of those, prosecutors have obtained at least 718 guilty pleas.
Leftists would have you believe that J6 was an insurrection, an orchestrated attempt to seize power and take over the country. The problem: no one, as far as I know, has been charged with insurrection. This includes former President Donald Trump, the supposed conductor of the insurrectionist orchestra.
The J6 riots caused millions of dollars in damage to the Capitol building and its grounds. Five people lost their lives that day, 4 from natural causes and 1 from an overdose. That sounds like a riot where things got out of hand, not an attempted insurrection.
Why are Leftists trying so hard to make you believe that an organized mob (never mind the oxymoron) was bent on overthrowing the U.S. government that day? If it was an insurrection, surely the estimated 120,000 people who converged on the Mall that day could have easily taken over the Capitol.
And then there’s the fact that then President Trump pushed for 10,000 National Guard troops to make sure everything stayed peaceful. Nobody took him up on the offer. Why? Were they hoping to stage an insurrection? The jury’s still out on that one, but it wouldn't come as much of a shock if that were the case the way things are going.
By comparison, the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots did far more damage than J6. And yet when the Heritage Foundation’s Mike Gonzalez said that Congress should investigate the 2020 BLM riots just like it investigated the J6 riots he was criticized at the Washington Post.
“It’s a weak comparison,” wrote Joe Davidson. “Those on the Left, while culprits in some cases, did far less damage than those on the Right.”
According to Gonzalaz, the BLM riots left close to 20 people dead and caused more than $1 billion in damages, “the costliest in U.S. history.” Davidson was either lying or ignorant of the facts.
The BLM riots look more like an insurrection when taking into account Travis Campbell’s research that “tracked more than 1,600 BLM protests nationwide between 2014 and 2019 and found that a 10% rise in civilian homicides followed as a result. That means that between 1,000 and 6,000 additional homicides occurred.”
While J6 appeared to be more or less spontaneous, the orchestrators of the BLM riots were focused on the long game. That smells like a slow-moving insurrection.
“But the [BLM] destruction is arguably worse in terms of civilizational transformation, and there, the comparison with Jan. 6 is even more profound,” Gonzalez observed.
Isn’t “civilizational transformation” just a fancy phrase for “cultural revolution” played out in a series of orchestrated mini-insurrections?
When everything can be reduced to a battle for power, “justice” is just another weapon in the arsenal. Leftists get this. They’ve weaponized the DOJ to punish anyone who dares to stand against them.
The relentless prosecution of J6 protectors is designed to send a loud and clear message from the Left: “You’re either with us or against us. If you are against us, you will be punished.”
Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX) and Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) are standing against the Left. On May 20, they sent a letter to Thomas Faust, the Director of the District of Columbia Department of Corrections concerning the treatment of J6 prisoner Ronald “Colton” McAbee.
McAbee was in an altercation with DOC Lieutenant Crystal Lancaster in September of 2022. During the altercation, Lancaster sprayed “chemical munitions” in McAbee’s face.
The use of force was unprompted, according to one account of the incident. It may have violated the “Use of Force Model” normally employed by correctional agencies.
Nehls has been trying to get the video footage of the incident for over 15 months. Up to this point, the DOC has refused to provide it. The House Judiciary Committee, which Nehls sits on with Jordan, “has serious concerns about the DOC’s continued lack of transparency, obstruction, and unwillingness to work to provide the requested information.”
What is the DOC afraid of, being exposed for abusing political prisoners like a gulag in Soviet Russia?
“For well over a year now, I have been trying to obtain the body camera footage of Lieutenant Lancaster that I believe would reveal a civil rights violation against former D.C. DOC J6 detainee, Mr. McAbee,” Congressman Nehls said.
“It remains my mission to uncover this footage to get to the bottom of what really happened between Mr. McAbee and Lieutenant Lancaster. Every detainee, including J6 detainees, deserves to be treated humanely and receive due process. I thank my colleague, Chairman Jordan, for joining me in this effort.”
J6 prisoners have denied due process and, from the looks of it, are not being treated humanely.
It doesn't feel like America anymore. It feels like a Marxist cultural revolution in the form of a modern bureaucracy merged with the madness of totalitarianism. It’s Kafkaesque.
The Left is winning. Jordan and Nehls need more than applause for standing up to the Left. They need backup. They need you.
The war’s not over but
the daylight is running out.
As SCOTUS gets closer to its ruling on Fischer vs U.S. on the Obstruction of Justice charge where the government used Sarbanes-Oxley 1513 c1 and c2, Alito and Thomas questioned the use of this law under the destruction of evidence during the investigation of Enron. The strength of the government's case was the c2 expansion of the gaps in evidence and included a multitude of additional meanings including disruption of proceedings. Fischer argues that this was Enron's attempt to physically change exculpatory evidence and should not be assigned to protesters on January 6 who had no access to change or revise any government documents that would impact the Senate votes on Electors.
We witness the DC court and its unbridled abuse of its legal authority, together with a DOJ that is corrupto to its core, they no longer hide their contempt for the American people. With great alarm, the Democrat machine, with its media mongrels, they see no problem in bringing down a candidate who is in opposition to their party. A compromised and corrupt judge, a Soros DA, with a transferred DOJ official, tear Donald Trump to pieces with crimes that cannot be defined.
Now, a jury hears its instructions from a judge who does not provide them with the written 55 page document so the jury is unable to read his outline of the facts of a case. Of course, he cannot hand them pages filled with confusing details from a porn star who's testimony is disgusting, and irrevelant to the case since she has no access to business records, a lawyer who was jailed for lying, recorded his client without his knowledge, and under oath admitted he stole $60,000 from his client. In the end, the judge tells the jury that they don't have to all agree on a crime. Which of course, is unconstitutional under the 14th and 6th Amendments where there must be unanimity of the jury in all criminal prosecutions, both federal and state (Ramos vs. Louisiana-2020).
So, from the apex of Lawfare, we now have our legal system in a shambles, a Presidency being so undermined by the likes of these useless, creatins with a thirst for power so great, that we will no longer trust our government or a President who holds no power. We hope in November our country will vote to keep America strong and respected, since right now we are a laughing stock and if the current Administration is given 4 more years, our 250 years of the greatest country on earth will no longer be recognizable.
After the most egregious move by the Biden Administration to indict Trump in 4 cases and NYC now finding him guilty of 34 charges with a crime that cannot be defined. it is time for the House to use its power, and it's not investigations which go nowhere, but using the most important power of all - the purse.
The Democrats break every rule in the book, including Biden giving the finger to SCOTUS on its decision on separation of powers for Biden's Robin Hood syndrome of stealing from the middle class to pay for the deadbeats college loans. It's time for the House to stand up and use the power of the purse! It is the House's only means to stop Jack Smith's exploitation of federal law against Trump and destroying powers only bestowed on a President. The left is breaking our back and we only have the House to save this destruction of America before the election and we cannot abide by any further dismantling of the country by the Biden cabal. It's time for the House to ACT!