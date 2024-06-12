Jim Jordan Says, DEFUND the State and FBI Headquarters
Will Americans support the Representative from Ohio?
Jim Jordan is out to stop the politicization of the legal system in the United States. He has a long row to hoe if this is to be accomplished.
“Americans see these attacks for what they are: a blatantly political effort to intimidate Justice Alito and influence the Supreme Court's work. The attacks won't work, and they must stop.” - Jim Jordan
Jordan submitted legislative proposals to DEFUND the unconstitutional lawfare conducted by Jack Smith, Fani Willis, Alvin Bragg, and Letitia James.
