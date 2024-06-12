Jim Jordan is out to stop the politicization of the legal system in the United States. He has a long row to hoe if this is to be accomplished.

“Americans see these attacks for what they are: a blatantly political effort to intimidate Justice Alito and influence the Supreme Court's work. The attacks won't work, and they must stop.” - Jim Jordan

Jordan submitted legislative proposals to DEFUND the unconstitutional lawfare conducted by Jack Smith, Fani Willis, Alvin Bragg, and Letitia James.