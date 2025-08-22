DEI has had a toxic effect on society in the United States, and thankfully, there are a handful of politicians like Jim Jordan who have consistently pushed back against these ideologies.



While DEI is present in corporations and even our federal agencies, one of the most toxic sites of DEI is American universities. These universities have been indoctrinating the youth and indirectly introducing these ideas into other parts of our society.



While DEI proponents preach about equality, progress, and morality, all they are doing is bringing our country back to a time of inferior civil rights. Jim Jordan has made this case very clear by calling out George Mason University for its illegal DEI efforts, which violate the US Civil Rights Act.



We are in an intense culture war with toxic ideologies like DEI, and many universities have gotten creative by rebranding their actions and continuing to violate federal mandates. The future health of the US economy and political stability all depend upon our efforts to squash all of these undertakings in the country, especially in our university systems.





Jim Jordan Launches Another Justified Attack on the Immoral DEI Complex



Jim Jordan has been one of the champions of taking on DEI in our government and corporations, sparing no effort to expose the corruption of these systems.

In his latest move, he has recently joined forces with Chip Roy to go after George Mason University for DEI and Civil rights violations.

This would be an excellent addition to Jim Jordan’s efforts, as it establishes a benchmark for identifying systemic racism in US universities, many of which are still illegally implementing DEI policies. This process destroys the value of fairness and merit.



Jim Jordan has been championing efforts against DEI and ESG for years, particularly during the Biden crime administration.



He has slammed massive institutions like BlackRock for their corrupt investment practices and has addressed the corruption in other federal agencies like the FBI. These immoral, racist, and Marxist ideals have no place in American society. Sadly, many of these efforts were previously accepted because of the parallel teachings in US higher education.



Jim Jordan’s decision to target misdeeds in American education seems to be one of the smartest ways to push back against the cultists running the DNC. The rampant growth of DEI in higher education has had a nasty spillover effect on the economy and society, and it is imperative that we stop any foes of the country who continue to corrupt young adults.

DEI Hiring Practices are Dangerous



DEI has already had a miserable track record in the United States, yet the DNC and many federal agencies are pushing back as hard as they can. Many entities have even gotten creative by rebranding their DEI efforts.



Our own FBI was not even above this corrupt nonsense. Jim Jordan has had to call out the FBI for its DEI hiring practices, which led to the agency not pursuing the best candidates.

Jordan has noted how the FBI has failed to attract qualified individuals due to the immoral changes in the FBI’s recruitment process.

“On April 21, 2021, you announced the hiring of the FBI's first Chief Diversity Officer, Scott McMillon. From that time forward, we understand that the FBI has struggled with attracting enough qualified applicants from all desired target groups to sustain its mission. This is likely due to the FBI re-focusing its recruitment efforts on DEI statistics.”

The FBI has already proven that it despises conservative middle-class Americans through its surveillance programs, which have targeted individuals based on financial transactions. Their version of diversity is to bring in a group of people of different races who all think the same, while pushing against those with conservative viewpoints.



These same failures within the Secret Service also almost caused Donald Trump to be assassinated. Conservatives were investigating the DEI practices in the Secret Service months before the assassination attempt on Trump, yet nothing was done to prevent it.



It is very clear that it is dangerous for our country to continue to make hiring and operations decisions based on race. Universities are no exception.



George Mason University: Another Layer of Madness



The root of all of this evil has sadly been our education system, a system which once helped to create the foundation of the country’s peak innovation. Fast forward decades later, and these same institutions are Marxist indoctrination centres, which spew antisemitic views, value collectivism over the individual, teach racist ideals, and destroy the country’s love of capitalism.



What Jim Jordan is doing, targeting universities, is very strategic and honorable, as he has uncovered how these actions violated the Civil Rights Act.

These actions by George Mason University littered the university’s hiring practices, curriculum, and other functions of the university with toxic ideologies. Courses at this university had to have antiracism statements, and hiring practices highly favored people based on race.



It is no wonder that conservative ideals have altogether disappeared, as DEI has wrapped its tentacles around American universities. The few conservative voices have often been silenced into submission.

Luckily, our new and saner government has uncovered how this activity is not only dangerous and immoral, but also illegal, according to the Civil Rights Act.



While Trump has tried to take on this madness with his anti-DEI orders, institutions like this have devised clever ways to circumvent this executive order.



Universities like Harvard and Columbia have faced massive lawsuits for defying the federal government and continuing to implement these illegal practices. George Mason University and any other university attempting to continue to implement DEI in sheep’s clothing will soon face justice.







DEI and the Left are Undermining Decades of Progress



It is such a disgrace that the federal government has had to reference the Civil Rights Act to dismantle this racist activity within American universities.



Were the efforts of American heroes like Martin Luther King Jr. made in vain?



It is important to recall that the FBI, which has dived headfirst into DEI this decade, once labelled Martin Luther King Jr a terrorist.



All of these federal agencies, universities, and other groups making grandiose claims are, in reality, some of the most vile and racist forces in our country. Many of these institutions have historically been deeply racist and actively fought against social progress. Systems like DEI are very similar, but arguably much more deceptive, as they also reference past injustices and erroneously pitch their ideology as the solution.



DEI is attempting to bring our country back to a state that has similarities to the 1960s, and they do so while claiming moral supremacy.



It is time for the government to aggressively squash these heinous and racist movements through a multi-pronged approach that shows no mercy to any institution that still chooses to impose DEI.



These entities shouldn’t be able to repackage DEI into new programs. This activity is conniving and dangerous for the future of our country and will only lead to more political tension.