Shortly before the 2024 presidential election, Joe Rogan invited both presidential candidates to appear on his podcast. Kamala Harris refused to make the trip to Rogan’s studio in Austin, Texas. Harris issued a list of demands including Rogan traveling to her campaign location to conduct the interview.

Harris also demanded the interview with Rogan be shortened form three hours to a single hour. She was clearly hesitant to engage in debate with the king of the rapidly expanding manosphere.

Donald Trump did the exact opposite.

Trump accepted Rogan’s invitation, engaging in a comprehensive and stimulating 3-hour dialogue. The interview was then censored and suppressed by YouTube.

Some political scientists and commentators insist the suppression of the Rogan interview played a part in propelling Trump to victory.

Jim Jordan Wants Answers From YouTube

YouTube’s censors took sides before the presidential election and it backfired in a big way. The censors at YouTube allied with the Harris camp when electing to bury the Rogan-Trump interview.

Jordan and others on the right are calling out YouTube for making it difficult to find the interview when searching the platform. However, YouTube’s public relations team has refused to provide substantive comment in response to the request for clarification.

The October 25th Trump-Rogan interview was actively suppressed by YouTube’s information police. YouTube’s embedded leftists appear to have carefully modified search algorithms to make it difficult for viewers to locate the videotaped interview.

The popular video platform’s suppression equates to censorship. YouTube’s brass wanted to prevent viewers from accessing the interview to help Kamala Harris win the presidency. Though most have since forgotten about the interview and censorship, Jim Jordan is one of the few exceptions.

Google and YouTube Have Some Explaining to Do

Jordan and other conservatives reference a report from The New York Post detailing how it was nearly impossible to find the Trump interview when searching YouTube. Though the New York Post leans to the political right, its writers told the truth when highlighting how YouTube altered search algorithms to bury the interview.

“Americans deserve access to political speech, especially in the closing weeks before an election. Given the company’s recent history of censorship, including at the behest of the Biden-Harris Administration, YouTube’s censorship of former President Trump is particularly troubling.”

– Jim Jordan

Jordan is valiantly leading the House of Representatives’ GOP push to analyze allegations of censorship. Jordan is looking into how the government weaponized itself in tandem with Big Tech to stifle Rogan, Trump, and others on the political right.

YouTube’s Spokespeople Aren’t Giving Much

YouTube’s public relations team has been largely silent on the issue. Though one spokesperson from the video platform was willing to admit there was in issue with the site’s search function, no meaningful explanation was given.

“For some searches on Monday the original 3-hour interview didn’t appear prominently,” YouTube explained in a statement. Short excerpts uploaded by the Joe Rogan channel appeared, but we know it was frustrating for users looking to find the full video. We’ve worked to resolve this.” – YouTube spokesperson

The problem was essentially dismissed as a technical snafu without sufficient explanation as to why something went awry. Jordan is one of the few lawmakers demanding that the video platform offer a staff briefing.

Time will tell if YouTube executives and/or engineers make the trip to the beltway to speak before Congress. If those executives are summoned to the beltway, it will be a symbolic victory for free speech advocates.

Ideally, YouTube will be fined for violating the First Amendment that guarantees the right to free speech. YouTube’s parent company, Google, might eventually be broken up into competing businesses in the spirit of maintaining a competitive business landscape.

Republicans and Democrats Should Stand Behind Jordan

Most lawmakers have been silent about YouTube’s censorship of Trump, refusing to take a stand against the tech titan. Jordan is the primary exception in that he is demanding transparency.

Above all, Jordan wants more information about YouTube’s elevation of Trump-bashing stories leading up to election day.

More lawmakers should join Jordan to question who was in charge of burying the Trump interview in the search results. Lawmakers should also echo Jordan when questioning how and when YouTube leadership learned about the suppression.

Fast forward a couple months into the future and an ensuing investigation might uncover an uncomfortable truth. There’s a good chance YouTube executives were in contact with the Biden-Harris team about planning the Trump-Rogan search suppression.

Stay tuned. The YouTube censorship saga is to be continued.