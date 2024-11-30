The FBI is erasing and revising crime statistics yet the mainstream media has turned a blind eye. The Bureau revised crime data from 2022 without drawing much immediate attention.

The FBI crime statistic revision is beginning to gain momentum. FBI Director Christopher Wray is now facing scrutiny and questioning from Jim Jordan and those on alternative media platforms like X.

Jim Jordan Highlights the Discrepancies in FBI Crime Statistics

Though most of Congress has overlooked the FBI’s shenanigans, some House Republicans are grilling Wray. Jim Jordan wants answers regarding the Bureau’s discrete adjustment of crime data from two years ago.

Jordan is calling out the FBI for concealing the fact that offenses in 2022 increased. The initial crime statistics made it appear as though such offenses declined. Rewind time one year ago and the FBI insisted violent crime dropped by slightly more than 2% throughout all of 2022 compared to the year prior.

Earlier this September, the FBI revised its data, revealing the harsh truth: violent crime increased 4.5% in 2022. Andy Briggs, a Republican Congressman from Arizona and Jim Jordan (R – Ohio) responded with a letter to Director Wray.

Wray is on the Hot Seat

Wray’s report on crime data in 2022 was celebrated as the numbers made it appear that crime rates were on a historic decline. Unfortunately, the Bureau published fake statistics to push a misleading narrative.

Jordan’s ensuing letter to Wray tore into the Bureau for refusing to tell the truth about the nation’s crime statistics in 2022. Jordan highlighted how the FBI lacks transparency. Taxpayers deserve to know why the FBI lied about the rise in violent crime. If the truth were told, a revision would not have been necessary.

“The FBI did not publicize its revision of 2022 violent crime data, and the only way to see this change is to download the FBI’s updated crime data and compare it to the previous year.” - Jim Jordan

Crime Spiked Under the Biden Regime

Violent crime increased while Democrats occupied the Oval Office. However, the FBI made it appear otherwise, likely in an attempt to win voter allegiance.

The incorrect statistics released by the FBI were referenced throughout the 2024 presidential cycle when fact-checking candidates during debates. In particular, the numbers were referenced during the September 10 debate between Trump and Harris.

The FBI is Spinning the Story in an Attempt to Deflect

The Bureau’s methods for tracking the nation’s crime statistics are dynamic, meaning it is a work in progress. The methodology shifted in recent years, creating some confusion and opportunity for statistical manipulation.

The FBI points to its implementation of a new crime data collection system launched in 2021 to explain the statistical discrepancies. The Bureau pivoted away from the Summary Reporting System to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

NIBRS reports include highly specific crime data compared to the Summary Reporting System. Moreover, the FBI insists the rates of crime reporting from state and municipal authorities have declined amidst the transition to a new system.

Therefore, the FBI argues that the data used for analysis was incomplete. However, even if the FBI lacked sufficient data from 20% of local law enforcement agencies, it still erred.

The Bureau could have conducted quality analysis, delayed statistics reporting or added a footnote regarding its system change. The Bureau took no such action, opting to deceive and mislead you, the taxpayer.

Some are Questioning if the FBI Should Exist

The FBI does some good work when investigating domestic crimes such as the P Diddy abuse yet it is clearly bloated. There is a chance that the new Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will cut the FBI’s budget.

Fast forward a decade or two and the FBI might be replaced by a smaller and more focused government agency. Some go as far as arguing that there is no need for the federal government to investigate domestic crime as that work can be done on the state level.

One thing is for sure: the FBI has wasted our tax dollars and lied to us about the frequency of crime. The United States is much more dangerous than the FBI would like us to believe.

We can no longer depend on the FBI to solve domestic crimes. Nor can we depend on the Department of Homeland Security to safeguard America.

Be your own protector. Keep your head on a swivel, especially when in urban settings. Most importantly, don’t be afraid to exercise your Second Amendment right to bear arms.