The FBI is dragging its feet on several pressing issues, some of which affect the upcoming presidential election. Not surprised? Rest assured that you are not alone in your crowd.

At this point, the FBI’s incompetence is expected.

Jim Jordan Calls out the FBI’s Silence on the Trump Bounty Letter

The FBI refuses to state why the Trump bounty letter was released. Nor will the Bureau provide substantive information about the letter’s contents, source or ensuing governmental action. Few on Capitol Hill but for the likes of Jim Jordan are calling out the Bureau for its silence.

Prosecutors suspect Ryan Routh, the man who attempted to shoot former president Trump, wrote the bounty letter. It is alleged that the letter contained vitriolic language that amounted to a call to arms against Trump.

Though the FBI might argue that releasing information about the letter might inspire mentally ill leftist radicals to pick up where Routh left off, that is a weak argument. The public deserves to know if Routh wrote a bounty letter to target Trump and what the FBI is doing in response.

Here’s what we know: the Department of Justice acknowledged the existence of the letter supposedly written by Routh. Some news outlets have stated that Routh is offering $150,000 to “complete the job”, meaning to kill Trump.

The bounty letter was reported to have been submitted to the feds by an anonymous individual months prior to the attempt on Trump’s life. As Jordan points out, the FBI should acknowledge that the letter was submitted and provide a public comment on its contents.

Making a public admission would provide Republicans with proof that there is a price on Trump’s head. Such an admission has the potential to tip the election in Trump’s favor.

Jordan Wants Answers on the January 6 IG Report Pertaining to Confidential Sources

The FBI is inexplicably slow-walking the Inspector General’s report on the supposed presence of confidential sources at the Capitol on January 6. The Department of Justice Inspector General has not denied the claim that there might have been confidential sources from the federal government onsite.

The Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, indicated that such confidential sources were in the 1/6 crowd. However, the FBI states it has lost count of the number of paid informants who were present on the day. Though an audit was supposedly performed to determine the number of confidential sources at the protest, the public hasn’t been notified of the results.

Once again, Jordan’s request for information has been met with silence. The FBI’s release of its internal audit pertaining to “glowies” present at the 1/6 event would be egg on the Bureau’s metaphorical face. The FBI does not want the public to be aware that tax dollars were spent to infiltrate the 1/6 protest.

The FBI is Retaliating Against Marcus Allen

Marcus Allen is an American hero for going before Capitol Hill lawmakers to tell the truth about the FBI. The former FBI staff operations specialist detailed how he paid the price for whistleblowing. As Jim Jordan has highlighted, the FBI’s punishment of Allen for his dissent is inappropriate and possibly illegal.

Though Allen’s lawyers helped him reach a settlement with the FBI, the Bureau hasn’t told the public the truth about its targeting of the former agent.

Here’s what is known: Allen called out the feds for using “glowie” confidential informants at the 1/6 rally. The Bureau then suspended Allen’s security clearance and pay for more than two years. Jordan and other patriots want the FBI to admit to wrongdoing in a public forum and come clean on its unjust punishment of Allen.

Why Won’t the FBI Tell the Truth About Iran Hacking President Trump’s Campaign?

Hackers based in Iran appear to have broken into Trump’s campaign database. Those hackers stole campaign information and sent it to the Biden-Harris campaign. However, the FBI is once again curiously silent on the issue.

Admitting that Iranian hackers transmitted stolen campaign information directly to Democrats would be an admission that the left has a competitive advantage in the upcoming election. The only tidbit of information the FBI released about the hack is that there is “no indication” that the data was received, viewed or replied to by the Biden team.

In reality, the Biden-Harris administration likely secretly reviewed the stolen information and used it to shape the Harris presidential campaign. The fact that Iranian cyber thieves are siding with the Harris campaign is a clear indication that Trump is the better choice on November 5th.

