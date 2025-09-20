The Federal Reserve’s mismanagement of our monetary policy, particularly in the past few years, has produced disastrous results. Despite its poor track record and history of immoral actions, the Fed has still maintained unquestioned power over the US economy and government.



As Michael Burry once stated:



“People want an authority to tell them how to value things, but they choose this authority not based on facts or results.”

The Fed has done everything it can to sustain this powerful image, but its credibility has been rapidly collapsing in recent years.



Luckily, we have slowly begun to dethrone the Fed’s lies in 2025, including its flawed economic policies and fraudulent activity from its leadership. As the world saw in 2022, we can’t print our way out of an economic crisis, and most importantly, we can’t trust the Fed when it discusses inflation.



The Federal Reserve has boosted the monetary base by nearly 7x since the financial crisis, and they are desperate to pin the blame on anyone or anything. As always, Trump is the perfect target, especially since he has been actively speaking out about the corruption of the Federal Reserve.

In a recent Jackson Hole meeting, the Fed had to admit that it was wrong about tariffs being the main driver of inflation. It is our excessive money printing, and not the implementation of tariffs, that is inflationary.



Trump’s tariff policies will help us build a thriving manufacturing sector and welcome a flurry of both domestic and foreign manufacturing companies. We are about to experience a wave of FDI and manufacturing that this country has not seen in decades, and the Fed, the left, and the media are desperately doing everything they can to tarnish Trump’s image and downplay this achievement.

Jim Jordan Slams Fed Hypocrisy and Incompetence

As Trump moves forward to help America reclaim its economic dominance, he has met massive resistance from people claiming he was going to wreck the economy. Recent data paints a very different picture, as growth was over 3% last quarter and inflation has not spiraled out of control as many Trump opposers have erroneously claimed it would.



The Federal Reserve, the architects of our monetary debasement and financial chaos, has also had the nerve to state that tariffs are the main source of inflationary concerns.

Jim Jordan has heavily criticized the Fed for its hypocrisy on the economy and tariffs, and highlighted how the Fed has had to admit it was wrong about tariffs fueling inflation.

The Fed has been wrong about virtually every economic cycle. They enabled banks during the Great Financial Crisis, destroyed our currency with quantitative easing, and also sent the economy into an inflationary spiral in 2022.



The "inflation is transitory” clowns of 2022 now want to tell us that they understand what causes inflation.

The Fed has proven its inability to predict economic transitions, and most importantly, they don’t understand the long-term game of tariffs. This move is about reclaiming our manufacturing dominance, bringing in FDI, and securing supply chains. As geopolitical tensions soar around the world, this is also a very strong political move that will help us boost our national security and deliver a strong, more shock-proof economy.



Trump’s New Economic Plans



America’s manufacturing base has been weakening with each passing decade, and most presidents have just decided to ignore the issue and hand the baton to the next useful idiot.



The United States’ share of global manufacturing has declined from 28.4% in 2001 to 17.4% in 2023. This transition has been a massive blow to our middle class, as the strength of our real economy has slowly deteriorated.



Trump’s new tariff plans are a part of his efforts to boost our manufacturing capacity, secure our supply chains, and ensure long-term national security. In the current environment, we are overly reliant on foreign countries and have had political clashes with some of these countries.

Americans have become detached from the idea of how important it is to have a resilient manufacturing sector, particularly in areas like pharmaceuticals and materials, during periods of heightened political risks.



The fake news media bozos have acted like Trump’s tariffs are a new global phenomenon, neglecting the fact that countries have charged much higher tariffs for decades. Trump is merely implementing reciprocal tariffs and going after other countries that have also slammed us with excessive tariffs. For example, Canada has been imposing 100+% tariffs on many products.



Trump has also targeted Canada and Mexico because they have allowed the free flow of fentanyl into our borders, actions that claimed over 70,000 lives in 2023 under the Biden crime administration.



Trump is also well aware of some of the national security issues that we need to monitor as he engineers this significant economic transition. It is crucial that we protect our resources, particularly our agricultural land, as we bring in a new wave of FDI.

Trump has given substantial thought to these strategies for many years, previously going on shows like Oprah and talking about how America has been getting ripped off for decades.

We now have the opportunity to usher in a new manufacturing wave and boost our national security amid rising political tensions. These America First policies will provide more economic and political stability for the American population.



Increased FDI and Manufacturing



The United States has been generating record tariff revenue under President Trump, and these actions are poised to provide substantial relief to our soaring national debt in the long run.



The combination of rising tariff revenues, coupled with Trump’s push towards cutting interest rates, will provide massive relief for our country’s soaring debt.



One of the most important accomplishments of tariffs will be the pendulum swing of FDI, as the United States reclaims its manufacturing prowess through a combination of higher domestic manufacturing and rising FDI entrants.



Many companies have also committed to making new investments in the United States in the upcoming years. This includes a combination of US-based companies, as well as new foreign entrants.

Some individual governments have already pledged over $1 trillion in FDI, almost as much as some presidents brought in during their entire term.

Trump’s push to bring in $12 trillion in FDI, even over a decade, would represent record FDI levels for the United States.

The United States has received less FDI than the European Union has in many years, and we have a lot of room to grow these figures under Trump. This accomplishment has been flat-out ignored by the media and the DNC. Now the Fed even wants to blame Trump for inflation instead of taking responsibility for its horrendous policies.



Trump’s plans to bring in this amount of FDI and manufacturing back to the United States are very achievable when you examine our country's history.



The United States has the labor base and capacity to add this FDI to the economy, and it also has plenty of benchmarks of successful economic transitions driven by FDI. For example, many European automotive companies took advantage of the strong manufacturing base in South Carolina following the textile industry’s decline.





We are heading towards a new era where the United States can begin to dominate in manufacturing again and restore its global image.





The Fed Can’t Predict Economic Cycles

The Federal Reserve has always been the number one architect of inflation. Moreover, they have made it clear that they have zero ability to protect macroeconomic trends.



The Fed’s recent speech at Jackson Hole merely shows how the Fed is trying to deflect and blame Trump instead of being accountable for its mistakes and working to implement much-needed rate cuts.

The uncertainty of tariffs provides a nice excuse for the Fed to stall and blame Trump for its poor policies. The Fed has proven its inability to manage the real economy, and has also shown that it doesn’t understand the long-term strategic advantages of tariffs.



In reality, tariffs are not a massive inflationary risk, and at most will create a one-time adjustment in prices. There will also be a plethora of benefits under these new policies, which will help us reclaim our manufacturing prowess and create a better economy for the middle class.