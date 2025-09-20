Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lloyd Miller's avatar
Lloyd Miller
30m

The Federal Reserve is not confused about economics. The FED wanted a recession to limit Trump and they got it. Just work to repeal the Federal Reserve Act.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture