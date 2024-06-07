FBI Authorized Deadly Force at Mar-a-Lago Raid

The war machine that has become our government rages on. It turns out the FBI authorized deadly force at Mar-a-Lago. As representative Jim Jordan explains, this is inconsistent with normal law and best practices, even for the corrupt FBI. Brute force by the FBI on Mar-a-Lago is a further testament to how government agencies are being weaponized to carry out political self-interests. This isn’t the only breach of trust and our constitutional rights by the FBI. There’s more.