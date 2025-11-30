Get 49% off for 1 year

The Autopen scandal has been brewing for months, and politicians like Jim Jordan will ensure that this issue isn’t merely forgotten and swept under the rug.



There are many disturbing facts to examine here. The Arctic Frost Probe shows that hundreds of Republicans were spied on and targeted. Crooks like Fauci, as well as Biden crime family members, all received last-minute pardons.

All of these actions were performed based on the fake signature of a president who was not mentally competent to hold office. Anyone with power who said otherwise had a financial or political incentive to prop Biden up.

Our executive branch was hijacked by a bunch of unlawful thugs. We need to implement justice now to preserve the credibility of the executive branch.



The autopen scandal is one of the most embarrassing moments of our political history this decade. Jordan is prepared to ensure that justice is served.



Jim Jordan Leads Autopen Attacks

For years, the fake news losers pumped stories about how Biden was mentally capable of fulfilling his role as President. Anyone who questioned Biden’s health was deemed a conspiracy theorist.

In a recent interview, Jordan discussed how it later became obvious to everyone that Biden wasn’t up to the task.

“In that debate with President Trump, the country knew that Biden wasn’t up to the task. So any signature that takes place after that fact with the autopen is a real concern for the American people.”

The manner in which the left acted when propping up Biden felt like the film “Weekend at Bernie’s”!



After propping him up for years, they later turned on him. The deep state instead chose to install Kamala Harris at the last minute, a move that thankfully backfired.



The new report issued by the Oversight Committee shows how people in power took advantage of and hid Biden’s declining mental state.

“The findings reveal that as President Biden’s condition deteriorated, his aides exercised presidential authority and facilitated executive actions without his direct authorization, including misusing the autopen and failing to properly document decision-making processes.”

Recent investigations from the Oversight Committee found that many individuals had financial and social incentives to keep him in the race as long as possible.

WHERE IS THE PUBLIC OUTRAGE FROM THE LEFT?

