For years our government has been investigating Biden’s abuse of power for his financial gain. Biden has offered other countries access to the US government as if it were a product available on the global marketplace. One of these countries even includes Ukraine, which the Biden administration has been adamant about funding while our government continues to investigate the administration’s ties to Ukraine.

The political bias in our government and media is very clear, as they have spent ample energy pursuing Trump for supposed wrongdoings while ignoring some of the issues with the Biden family that are in plain sight.



After years of deflection and crying “misinformation”, the Biden family has finally been called out for some of its impeachable offenses. It is very clear now that the Biden family utilized Joe Biden’s power by offering other companies and countries access to Joe Biden. After doing all of this, the Biden family attempted to cover up all of the financial details.

The DNC has chosen to distract the public from this issue by swapping presidential candidates at the last minute and leaving Biden in office with just enough time to get out before they can impeach him. However, any rational person should view these actions as a major credibility blow to the DNC. The DNC has projected by accusing Trump of being foreign-influenced, when in reality its candidates are the ones being strung along like puppets by China and Ukraine.

New Report Shows Biden’s Impeachable Offenses

A recent report shows that the Biden administration helped Hunter Biden receive millions of dollars from other individuals for political access. After years of investigating, Jim Jordan and others have shown that Joe Biden committed impeachable offenses.





The main impeachable offenses include abuse of power and obstruction. The Biden family has misused their name to secure funds and power that they otherwise would not have received, and they lied about it afterward.



The democratic party has attempted to distract the population from this issue, as Harris has taken over Biden in the upcoming 2024 election. They also launched a witch hunt against Donald Trump, while Biden continued to abuse power for his financial benefit. The current presidential administration should still be held accountable, even if he only has a couple of months left in office.





Sadly, these charges were often dismissed as misinformation, and there is now not likely enough time to impeach Biden before his term ends. Nevertheless, it is important to legitimize this conviction and ensure that the DNC is held accountable for these actions. If not, other candidates may continue to abuse power in a similar manner in the future.

Special Treatment for the Biden Crime Family

Since 2016, the media and factions of our government have launched witch hunt attacks against former President Trump, while also ignoring many of Biden’s missteps during his presidency and vice presidency.



Joe Biden and family members repetitively leveraged Biden’s presidency to secure money and board positions from companies in China and Ukraine. The Biden family often received extraordinary amounts of money merely for an introduction or meeting. The Biden family was very secretive about these dealings, sending the money to different account names, and even cryptically referring to Joe Biden as the “Big Guy’. Even though a former business associate was able to confirm that these emails referred to Joe Biden, many people still overlooked this and dismissed it as misinformation.



Joe Biden also mishandled classified information as a private citizen, yet did not receive a fraction of the criticism and legal consequences that Donald Trump faced during the Mar-A-Lago raid. Joe Biden secured classified documents for his benefit and even worked closely with a ghostwriter, making him guilty of sharing top secrets from the government.



After over a decade of abusing his position for his financial benefit, Joe Biden never suffered any serious consequences. His charges for mishandling classified charges were dropped because of his old age and mental capacity. However, he seemed competent enough to set up a cryptic network of payments from companies around Europe and Asia.

Report Shows How the Bidens Concealed Financial Transactions

The nearly 300-page report covers all of the crimes that the Biden family committed and how they went to great lengths to cover their tracks.





This report outlined how the Biden family abused their political power to benefit themselves financially. As one example, Hunter Biden earned over $10 million during five years working on the board of a Ukrainian company and consulting for a Chinese company. Any rational person would note that this is excessive and that Hunter Biden would not have been able to secure this on his own. Accordingly, the Biden family broke these transactions into smaller pieces and sent them to different account names, in an attempt to avoid and delay judgment from the public eye.



Joe Biden was also not honest about his involvement in and knowledge of his son’s business dealings. He often claimed that he did not have any knowledge of these business dealings, but was actually involved in all of them and financially benefited from these dealings.



This report shows that the money from Burisma Holdings was sent to a Biden-affiliated entity to attempt to conceal this information.

The money was also split into relatively smaller monthly payments under the pretext that Hunter Biden was serving as a qualified board member and legal advisor to the company.



Ironically, the Biden administration was very adamant about tracking any financial transaction that exceeded $600, in an attempt to increasingly surveil middle-class Americans. However, the Biden family has no financial morals itself, as it leveraged its position in the US government to financially benefit from foreign countries, and attempted to hide the information from the public.

Defrauding the United States

It is an absolute disgrace that a sitting president would sell their brand to foreign countries to line his own pockets. This report confirms many of the claims from previous years, which were often dismissed as a conspiracy theory.





It is very suspicious that the Biden family had such a close relationship with a Ukrainian company in the years leading up to the war. Some notable US politicians, such as Vivek Ramaswamy, have suggested that we chose to perpetually fund Ukraine because of Hunter Biden’s connections to Ukraine. This financial arrangement was a massive conflict of interest, and there were likely many things that the Biden administration wanted to hide from the public. Similarly, the Biden family’s heavy financial ties to China should be another source of concern.



Hunter Biden’s claims that he would have earned these exuberant consulting fees through his merit are completely preposterous. It is clear that the Biden family was selling their name, and access to the US government, for their benefit, and then working as hard as they could to conceal their tracks.



This investigation is likely one of several reasons why Joe Biden ultimately is not running for the next term, as it appears Republican politicians have done a successful job of exposing the Biden family’s immoral actions through this report. Investigations into other matters, such as Hunter Biden’s laptop and Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, have also tarnished his reputation. These are not the actions of a president, and the American public should not have to support this national embarrassment.

Future of the Hypocritical DNC

Although Biden is months away from finishing his trainwreck presidential term, he should still be held accountable for abusing his power in the White House. It is clear that the vast majority of the claims surrounding the Biden family were not Russian information, but merely truths that were buried by the DNC and the media. At the very least, these actions should harm the DNC party, which propped up a failing candidate who was selling out our country to Ukraine and China for his benefit, and then lying about it. After all of these expensive investigations into Trump’s supposed missteps with Russia, it is appalling that our government has failed to pursue the Biden family with the same tenacity.