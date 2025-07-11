Ivy League elites have been living in the stratosphere for so long that they believe they are gods dictating reality to the rubes beneath them.

Jim Jordan is pulling elite colleges back down to earth by showing them they are mortal–just like everything else that is manmade.

Even before Trump got re-elected in 2024, the Ivy League was getting a reality check.

In late 2023, New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik and Florida Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz demanded that the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania be fired due to their lack of doing much, if anything, about antisemitism on campus.

The two Congressmen sent a bipartisan letter to the board members of the three elite institutions arguing that their leaders had “enabled” the “dehumanization” of Jewish people.

“Jewish students should have found comfort on their campuses,” the letter argues. “Instead, many Jewish and Israeli students have faced an increasingly hostile educational environment, in the form of targeted harassment, protesters calling for the elimination of the Jewish state, and even acts of violence.”

Who’s to blame? “This is a clear result of the failure of university leadership,” the Congressmen argue.

The presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania resigned due to pressure from Congress.

Trans Nonsense Tamed

Fast forward to Trump’s second term. UPenn stuck to their Leftist guns in backing trans athletes (males playing female sports) like Lia Thomas, despite pressure from the Trump administration to come back down to earth.

It’s not wise to go up against Trump, especially when he has people around him he can trust, like Linda McMahon, who heads Trump’s Department of Education.

McMahon delivered a knockout blow in the Trump administration’s fight against trans inclusion in women's sports.

UPenn recently announced it has surrendered to reality and admitted its handling of the Lia Thomas situation was wrong. In doing so, it put an end to the controversy that began when Thomas competed in the NCAA women's swimming championship in 2022.

According to Forbes, UPenn’s surrender includes:

The university agreed to apologize for violations to Title IX, a civil rights law barring sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs.

The University of Pennsylvania will restore titles, records, or recognitions “misappropriated by male athletes allowed to compete in female categories,” according to the agreement, which was announced by the Department of Education.

The agreement also says the university must issue a public statement in a prominent location on its main website specifying it will “not allow males to compete in female athletic programs or occupy Penn Athletics female intimate facilities.”

The university will also be required to send personalized apology letters to impacted female swimmers.

How’s that for a slice of humble pie? Eat it all, UPenn.

Jim Jordan Exposes The Scam

Now, Jim Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, has subpoenaed Harvard University president Alan Garber in an attempt to gain information “on the school’s tuition, admissions and financial aid practices and whether they were coordinated with other Ivy League schools.”

Jordan and crew are examining whether elite universities violated antitrust laws. He’s been at it for a while. The committee has been trying to get documents that will show whether “Ivy League universities are colluding to raise tuition.”

Jordan claims his committee repeatedly gave Harvard time to respond to document requests. When they did get documents, “most of the material it provided was documents that were already publicly available.”

Harvard kept playing games and wouldn’t say when the requested material would arrive. The elite university is acting as if it doesn’t have to answer to Congress.

Harvard’s not alone. Yale, Princeton, Brown, Columbia, Cornell, UPenn, and Dartmouth College are also in the Ivy League, and Jordan’s got his sights on them as well.

“We are concerned that Ivy League member institutions appear to be collectively raising tuition prices while engaging in perfect price discrimination by offering selective financial aid packages to maximize profits,” said a letter to Harvard’s Garber.

Put another way, the Ivy League is running a scam, and Jordan and his colleagues are onto it.

The letter asks for all correspondence between the university and “any individual affiliated with the Executive Branch of the United States Government, referring or relating to how your institution calculates, applies, or negotiates its indirect cost rates for each grant it has been awarded.”

Not only that, the letter also seeks communications between Harvard and the College Board about its services and between the university and U.S. News about its college ranking criteria.

A pattern emerges: Harvard may have been rigging the game to make itself look a helluva lot better than it actually is, so it can scam selected students out of their money.

Jordan also wants all documents and communications related to Harvard’s decision to “require students to purchase secondary service packages, including but not limited to on-campus housing and meal plans.”

If you get into Harvard, Harvard owns you. You can check out, but you can never leave.

That’s not America. That’s totalitarianism. Jim Jordan doesn’t like that, and he aims to put a stop to it.

