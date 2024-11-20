Jim Jordan and conservatives throughout the House are demanding answers from the FBI. The Bureau allegedly used advanced software tools to pinpoint speech pertaining to the presidential election.

The investigation comes on the heels of an FBI analyst’s deposition in which he mentioned the use of those software tools. FBI attorneys then stepped in to halt the response, insisting that saying any more might spur legal liability.

Jim Jordan Wants Information From Christopher Wray

Wray, the FBI Director, is now under the microscope. Jim Jordan, the House Judiciary Committee chairman, requests that Wray provide details about the software tools used to scan election-related discourse.

“In a transcribed interview… on October 23, 2024, an FBI Criminal Investigative Division Analyst previously assigned to the [Foreign Influence Task Force] disclosed that the FITF uses ‘software tools where [the FBI can] search open-source databases about content indicative of criminal conduct.” – Jim Jordan