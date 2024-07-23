Joe Biden has continuously acted in ways that show a disregard for the law. Right now we don't even know where he is hiding. Supposedly he's talking over the phone to Kamala, but he hasn't shown his face in a few days.

Who is currently running the country? Americans should be concerned about how deep the Deep State goes…

Americans are repeatedly watching this play out, as conservatives are the only ones who take any meaningful action to hold Biden to account. Democrats, unsurprisingly, are nowhere to be found when someone on their side breaks the rules.