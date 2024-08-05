It appears that the FBI has concealed communications detailing the assassination attempt on former President Trump. If the bureau is not hiding the day’s communication logs, it might have destroyed them or misplaced them.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan recently went on the offensive, questioning FBI Director Wray about the logs.

The FBI Investigation Comes up Woefully Short

Jordan grilled Director Wray this past week, asking him, “Does the scope of your investigation include the critical five minutes from 6:09 when the shooter was identified to 6:14 when former President Trump is ultimately escorted off?”

Wray deflected, giving an unclear answer, choosing to digress from the question. Jordan also inquired about whether the FBI had communication logs covering everything that occurred in the aftermath of Trump’s removal from the stage.

Wray looked meek as he attempted to dance around the question, stating that the primary focus of the FBI’s investigation was on the shooter, Mr. Crooks, as opposed to the messages exchanged during and after the attempt on Trump’s life. Director Wray also noted that his team interviewed the Secret Service and members of law enforcement.

Jordan further pressed Wray into revealing what he knows about the communications exchanged between members of the Secret Service during and after the shots were fired. Jordan requested information about the location of those message logs and how they could be accessed.

Wray responded like a coward, uttering that he did not know.

Is the FBI Involved in a Coverup?

It appears that someone working at the FBI does not want the public to know about the location of the bureau’s messages including those exchanged with and between members of the Secret Service. Some conspiracy theorists insist the federal government concealed or destroyed the message logs, similar to how it might have also deleted texts exchanged during the January 6 fiasco.

The worst possible scenario is coming to fruition: it appears that the federal government was infiltrated by a small cabal of elites back in the 60s. Those on the fringes who’ve long insisted the CIA broke rank with the executive branch around the time of the Bay of Pigs, then shot President Kennedy, were likely correct.

Might it be possible that the same cabal of power elites spread their infection all the way to the FBI and the judiciary branch? Death threats and duffel bags full of cash dropped off at discrete locations or even backdoors in the middle of the night certainly hold more sway than taxpayers.

Though Jordan cannot come out and say it, it looks like the federal government is rotten to the core. Former President Trump is a renegade on a mission to drain the swamp and restore sanity in the beltway.

Jordan exemplifies Kennedy’s profiles in courage as he was willing to publicly question FBI Director Wray, demanding answers about the missing communications logs related to the attack on the former President.

Jordan Reveals an Interesting Claim from an Anonymous Secret Service Member

Jordan also let it be known that a Secret Service employee revealed that internal whistleblowers indicated the agency had insufficient resources prior to the Pennsylvania rally where Trump was shot in the ear. If the agency had the necessary resources, it might have neutralized the shooter before he got the chance to fire at the former President.

However, Jordan did not specify as to whether the claim from the Secret Service employee centered on Secret Service staffing or resources aside from personnel. It is possible that there were insufficient preparations ahead of the rally and also a limited number of agents available for protection during Trump’s speech.

What’s the Solution?

Formal action must be taken to heighten the transparency of FBI and Secret Service communication logs. Such agencies should be forced to share those messages the legislative branch of government.

In short, a records law must be created. The failure to generate requested communications logs to a court of law or another governmental entity with the power of oversight should lead to negative consequences including the termination of employment.

If changes are not made and the FBI is allowed to continue operating in a rogue-like manner, it will gradually digress and break rank similar to what occurred with the CIA in the 60s.

It is time to unify the entirety of the federal government or completely dismantle it. If Trump elects for a demolition, he should eliminate most or even all three-letter agencies.