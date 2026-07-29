A member of Congress (i.e., someone like Rep. Jim Jordan) does NOT have the authority to prosecute anyone. Members of Congress are able to investigate and expose wrongdoing via congressional hearings and/or by sending referred evidence to prosecutors.

It is critical to recognize this difference since it determines exactly what investigations into the “Deep State” and Censorship via Big Tech can accomplish. For example, there may be many individuals who expect immediate arrests based upon some investigation.

In reality, how does the process work? It’s laid out below for our subscribers.