Jim Jordan has been the central figure in Republican attempts to receive information regarding voting procedures used in 2020, using the House Judiciary Committee to issue subpoenas and oversee reports of irregularities in various states.

Recently, a narrow scope nine day examination was voted upon and supported by Jordan, along with several colleagues who want to increase transparency. One Member of Congress voted against the proposed limited investigation.

A Paid Subscription gives users unlimited access to all prior posts, and early releases. If Congress were to give even limited space to scrutinize election procedures (and the results), it is possible that many more examples of irregularities could be identified.

There are already reports of changes in the mail-in balloting process, software issues, and chain-of-custody problems which were not uniformly reviewed nationally.

Wait, there’s more. What else is Jordan claiming the Feds did wrong? The inside scoop is below for subscribers.