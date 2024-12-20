Every citizen in the United States could easily be singled out by the federal government using lawfare. From slight mistakes on income taxes to property code violations and beyond, there are countless ways Big Brother could ensnare you in covert legal traps.

Jack Smith attempted to ensnare President-elect Donald Trump in one such trap using lawfare. That attempt backfired, causing significant embarrassment to Smith, the feds, and the American taxpayers.

Jim Jordan Demands Justice in Wake of Smith’s Defeat

Jack Smith was fond of arguing that Donald Trump is not above the law. However, Smith is also not above the law. Smith attempted to use the federal government and its endless laws as a form of lawfare against Trump only to fail.

Jim Jordan insists now is the time to call out Smith for his abuse of America’s legal system and taxpayer dollars. Jordan is demanding that all communications and documents from Smith’s office be submitted before he leaves his post.

The entirety of records pertaining to Trump’s prosecution should be forked over. Instead of doing that, Smith will likely try to weasel out of his special counsel office position without scrutiny or penalty.

Smith will likely destroy documents that indicate the use of lawfare and unfair targeting in Big Brother’s attempt to imprison Trump. Smith might also give the Trump case documents to a colleague for safekeeping, far away from the reach of the Trump administration.

Jordan is doing everything possible to prevent a purging of the Trump case records. The goal is to ensure sufficient oversight. Ideally, all relevant documents will be given to Congress before the start of the new year.

Jordan Writes a Letter to Smith

Jordan and Representative Barry Loudermilk of Georgia joined together to write a letter to special counsel Smith. The letter detailed how the Committee on the Judiciary is maintaining oversight of Smith’s office and the Department of Justice.

The letter went on to highlight how prosecutors in Smith’s office “gamed out all legal options” to consider if Trump were to emerge victorious. The letter also stated that Trump’s victory might prompt Smith’s office to purge records pertaining to his investigation.

Continue reading through Jordan’s letter and you’ll find there is concern that the office might purge documents, communications, records, and other case-related materials. Moreover, the letter points out that several requests for information have been made without response from Smith’s office.

A Call for More Government Accountability

The overarching theme of Jordan’s correspondence is a desire for increased transparency.

As an example, Jordan’s letter to Smith’s office included the following request:

"We reiterate our requests, which are itemized in the attached appendix and incorporated herein, and ask that you produce the entirety of the requested material as soon as possible but no later than November 22, 2024.” – Jim Jordan

The late November date referenced in the letter has come and gone without the request for documents being met.

Though Smith looks trustworthy, you can’t judge a book by its cover. Smith is anything but transparent.

If Smith were forthright, he would submit information regarding how FBI employees were used in the lawfare effort against Trump.

Though the legacy media hasn’t reported it, the request for Smith to fork over information regarding collaboration with the FBI was made in the summer of 2023. Not only did Smith refuse to provide that information, he also sidestepped questions about whether FBI personnel contributed to the Trump case.

Lawfare is Inherently Anti-American

America was founded in an attempt to escape brewing English authoritarianism. Our ethos is individual liberty without top-down interference.

Centralized power taking the form of Jack Smith’s lawfare stifles individual liberty and democracy.

Jordan is justified in questioning why Smith and the political left accept lawfare. If the tables were turned and Biden became a target of lawfare, Democrats’ tune would change.

It’s time for the left to mature. Leftist should engage the right in the battle of ideas instead of resorting to lawfare grounded in illogical and unfair laws.