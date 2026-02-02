Since 2021, American patriots who dared to challenge the rigged 2020 election have been targeted, abused, and persecuted by the deep state.

We saw this play out in real time, beginning with the formation of the January 6 committee.

Padded with Trump hating RINOs and radical leftists, this “committee” existed for one purpose and one purpose alone…

Creating a veneer of credibility to target ANYONE who peacefully protested at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

We have to take this seriously.

Jack Smith, a former Special Counsel for the Justice Department, was one of the biggest power players in this entire scheme.

Smith also managed to come forward with a “star witness” to corroborate bogus claims about Trump’s actions on January 6.

Though unfortunately for Smith, new information proves his witness to be both dishonest and unreliable.

It Was All Based on Hearsay

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Trump White House aide, was who Smith and the January 6 committee hedged their bets on.

She certainly had her talking points down!

