The deep state is coming after America First patriots with guns blazing.

We’ve never lived in more dangerous times.

Right now, there’s a concerted effort to send power and influence back to the radical left. They hate President Trump, they hate conservatives, and they hate America.

The proof? Arctic Frost.

This illicit probe led to several Republican lawmakers having their phone calls and locations surveilled. Jack Smith, a former special counsel for the Justice Department, led this charge.

As the Biden regime held power, Smith went digging into the private information of several GOP congressional members.

The goal? To find ANYTHING worth using against them and manipulating for the deep state’s own gain.

With President Trump back in office, Smith no longer wields power in the Justice Department. However, that doesn’t mean he can outrun any crimes he committed while controlling this agency.

The Bill Has Finally Come Due

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan is one of several Republicans digging into Arctic Frost.

This probe violates the Fourth Amendment and all responsible parties must face the music.

In light of this, Jordan is pushing for Smith to testify before Congress. Securing this testimony would be a MAJOR game changer, revealing the ins and outs of Arctic Frost and the left’s broader agenda.