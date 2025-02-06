Get 61% off for 1 year

Four years ago, patriots traveled to the United States Capitol to peacefully protest against a rigged and stolen 2020 presidential election. During this time, violence broke out after Antifa activists infiltrated the protests with the intentional purpose of stirring up trouble.

Trouble is exactly what proceeded. Despite being invited into the Capitol, many protesters have been locked up since January 6, 2021. To this day, some are still waiting trial, while using years of their life to a rigged legal system.

From the start, it’s been clear that January 6 protesters were never going to get a fair shake. There was always an underlying agenda to make these people scapegoats and use them to scare anyone else who dares to stand up against the elites.

However, in a recent turn of events, it’s come out that January 6 political prisoners are fighting back. This comes in the form of joining a class action lawsuit against the Department of Justice.

The Weaponized Justice System is in For a Fight

The class action lawsuit in question has reached the tune of $50 billion. In the litigation, the Department of Justice is charged with prolonged, wrongful imprisonment and other harm done. As a result of what’s transpired, everyone who’s joined the lawsuit is seeking restitution.

Federal Watchdog is backing the lawsuit, while January 6 prisoner Jake Lang is the one leading it. Of the 100+ political prisoners who’ve joined the lawsuit, they’re pushing for damages as a result of lost homes, jobs, and businesses.

Emotional distress is another factor, as being unjustly locked up for months and years on end naturally takes a toll. If this lawsuit against the Justice Department succeeds, it’ll be a long-awaited victory against the deep state.

Americans Are Standing With January 6 Political Prisoners

