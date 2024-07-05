Isn’t it funny how the two-tiered justice system keeps exposing itself? There are so many examples of it now, that it’s safe to say that our kangaroo courts in the United States are a forgone conclusion, supporting the whims of the Deep State. Just for the sheer banality of proving what’s already conspicuously true, let’s look into the former January 6 Select Committee, comprised of political puppets who Representative Steve Bannon has urged us to investigate, calling them the “Corrupt Committee.”

The J6 Committee destroyed at least 100 pieces of evidence that would have proven that there was no attempt to overthrow the government by a mob of MAGA supporters, as Trump and others have suggested, even though Wikipedia continues to portray this as truth. (Look into how Wikipedia is funded when you have a chance, by the way.)

They want to throw truth-tellers in jail, just like Julian Assange, while covering their own illegal and immoral acts. Speaker Johnson is just one of many complicit in covering up their lies.

Speaker Johnson changed his tune about J6, admitting that they tainted evidence, among other egregious acts, and finally filed an amicus brief, but there’s more.

Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, and Liz Cheney were part of the suppression gang too. While they were setting up Trump and MAGA, they were the real insurrectionists. Pelosi said, on camera, that she’d been waiting to pounce on Trump for 4 years. Is that why she and her political mafia ignored evidence, destroyed it, and tried to discount Trump’s driver?

Destroying Evidence

Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Trump lunged at the Secret Service acting as security for him at the time, but this was likely perjury. These claims were directly refuted by Trump’s driver. Did the criminal J6 Committee take the driver up on his offer to testify 3 times? Nope. They just used Hutchinson’s claims to prop up their agenda while destroying other evidence and didn’t bother corroborating it in a true investigation.

As a top aide to Mark Meadows when he was White House chief of staff in the Trump administration, Hutchinson is suspect. Liz Cheney also destroyed 1.5 terabytes of evidence that would have exonerated Trump and all his followers, and also showed that the Deep State orchestrated the entire scandal on January 6th at the Capitol.

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests have also now proven that Nancy Pelosi exchanged dozens of phone calls with Ray Epps days before January 6. Epps encouraged people to go to the Capitol on January 6th. Were either of these criminals ever called in for questioning by the committee? You know the answer to that. This was a coordinated event, with a plan to blame it on Trump and those following him.

Trump called for peace and order while these Deep State sell-outs planned the whole thing. While Epps was telling people to go to the capitol – under orders by Pelosi perhaps – Trump was telling people to go home.

While Hutchinson’s uncorroborated claims that Trump lurched at his security detail went unchecked, Trump’s driver reached out asking to testify to the Criminal J6 Committee three times. When the J6 Committee was supposed to conduct an investigation, they destroyed mounds of evidence. Does anyone believe these politicians anymore?

Former CIA operative, Mike Pence could have stopped all of this, but instead, under his watch it all went forward. Coincidence? Looks like more election interference along with the other scandalous acts that are being proven day by day to NOT be conspiracy theories. They put fake audio into J6 video evidence! The FEDS even dressed up as Trump supporters and acted like they were going to cause a government overthrow on January 6th.

With Biden family corruption gone unchecked, not a single person arrested on the Epstein list, the FBI, DOJ, and IRS being totally unaccountable to the taxpayers that put them in their respective jobs, fake vaccines pushed on unsuspecting people so that mail-in ballots could be used to manufacture votes, endless wars with Ukraine, China, Iraq, Russia, Afghanistan, Iran, and other countries to wash money as Julian Assange has attested, the bending of morals and values through gender misidentification, immigration scandals, and J6, is it a question anymore that our nation is being held hostage?

The Deep State’s Most Obvious Tactic

In psychology, there is a term called projection. It refers to saying that someone else is doing what you, yourself, are doing. This is the Deep State’s most common tactic. If they accuse someone else of “treason” or “insurrection” they’ve likely already done that very thing. They’re all guilty as can be. The question is, what can we do about corruption that runs this deep?