Rep. Jim Jordan recently introduced a bill that would require presidential candidates and members of Congress to be American-born citizens.

The rationale behind the legislation is to ensure that political candidates understand and respect American values and traditions.

Tucker Carlson put it like this: “Jim Jordan introduces a new bill that would require American-born citizenship for both the presidency and Congress. This move aims to ensure that our leaders have deep ties to the country and its values.”

The post included a picture of radical progressive Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar juxtaposed with Jim Jordan.

Omar was born in Somalia. Jordan, a two-time NCAA American wrestling champion, was born in Ohio.

Omar has bragged about her “Somalia First” agenda to Congress.

Jordan is a staunch supporter of the MAGA America First agenda.

Requiring presidential and congressional candidates to be American-born citizens is a common-sense measure. MAGA is a common-sense movement.

The legislation making it through Congress and becoming law would be a step in the right direction.

But it would be just one step. More would be needed to Make America Great Again.

Teachers’ Unions Overrun by Communists

Xi Van Fleet was born in China. She lived through Mao’s blood-soaked Cultural Revolution and at 16 was sent to work in the country.

When Mao died, she went to college to study English. She has lived in the United States since 1986.

Van Fleet picked up on the Tucker Carlson post and took the next logical step by adding, “This is a good move.”

Alone, however, Jordan’s bill is not enough.

“But an even more important move,” Van Fleet posted, “is to ban teacher unions which are responsible for Marxist indoctrination of our children to ensure that they have no ties to their country and its values!”

In 2023, Susan Luthi, reporting for the Washington Free Beacon, wrote, “Democratic Socialists of America made a 'strategic' decision to focus on schools. Now it has members in leadership roles at powerful local unions.”

The Democratic Socialists of America, in case you didn't know, are Communists.

The Communists are after our children.

In 2018, the DSA came out with a pamphlet titled "Why Socialists Should Become Teachers." The pamphlet argued that "socialists should take jobs as teachers (and other school-based workers) for the political, economic, and social potential the industry holds."

The goal: toppling the capitalist economy.

"While teachers don't make a product that is sold on the market, we are necessary in the reproduction of a capitalist economy and the perpetuation of classes," the pamphlet stated.

"It is teachers who train, both socially and technically, the workers of the future. There is a growing national network of educators in DSA working to transform our schools, our unions, and our society," the pamphlet made clear.

The DSA’s platform is an end to capitalism, the abolition of prisons and the five-day work week, and "state recognition of the gender binary," along with "social ownership" of industry, infrastructure, and energy production.

They also demand wealth redistribution.

Since 2018, DSA members have been elected to lead two major teachers' unions in Los Angeles and Boston.

The DSA’s youth branch, the Young Democratic Socialists of America, held its 2023 national conference at the Chicago Teachers’ Union headquarters.

DSA membership has fallen off since the 92,000 high-water mark in 2023, but they are still up to no good.

“We’re going to just be seeing a lot on the ground (actions), doing stuff with your chapter, organizing your community and growing in that way and really developing organizers,” said Megan Romer, co-chair of DSA’s National Political Committee.

“We really need to kind of hone in on the basics.”

Stylianos Karolidis, an organizer for NYC-DSA, is getting back to basics by leading an event called “DSA-101.” Its goal is to provide a basic rundown of the organization to new members, or simply anyone who is “socialist-curious.”

Karolidis shared information on how to support DSA’s candidate for New York City’s upcoming mayoral election, Zohran Mamdani.

Mamandi is a 33-year-old, self-proclaimed democratic socialist member of the New York State Assembly who recently won the Democratic primary for NYC mayor.

Mamdani promises “A New York You Can Afford,” and pushes economic policies like “rent freezes, free child care, and free city buses.”

Mamdani has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

The kicker: Mamdani was born in Uganda.

Bottom line: Radical progressivism has been imported into America and is on the rise. It is antithetical to traditional American values espoused by men like Jim Jordan and other MAGA supporters.

Xi Van Fleet experienced Communism and knows what she is talking about. The best place to combat it is by getting radical Leftists out of the school system, starting with teachers’ unions.

Teachers’ unions have been compromised. Ban them before it’s too late.

“Making America Great Again” means “Made in America,” especially when it comes to our schools.