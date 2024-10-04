In September 2023, the DoD entered an agreement under the Defense Production Act (DPA). Under DPA, Albernale received a $90 million contract, also in September 2023 to restart a King’s Mountain lithium mine in North Carolina. It’s one of the few areas in the country with hard rock lithium used for electric car batteries, and other energy technology.

BlackRock has also been heavily invested in lithium investments, though there are no direct contracts with the DoD or Albernale. They do, however, have investment vehicles like the iShares Lithium & Battery Producers ETF as well as joint ventures with companies like Tearlach Resources which has been exploring Tonopath Flats Lithium in Nevada and recently expanded their property to more than 550 acres.

Allegedly, BlackRock also owns most of the shares in the lithium mine where Albernale is set to start mining. Their SEC 13F reports should detail more, and point to significant shareholding in many lithium companies.

A Land Grab for Lithium?

It is uncertain if the hurricane was man-made with geoengineering, for which there are government patents or a natural disaster, but it does seem to be a land grab by the DoD, and here’s why. The hurricane itself does seem to be anomalous compared to a “normal” hurricane.

Government Programs Allow for Deep Discounts on Land Purchases After a Natural Disaster, Including FEMA

The U.S. government can buy land at a deep discount after a natural disaster like a hurricane through federal programs under the auspices of “protecting” the area from future risk. Buyout programs exist primarily under FEMA, which strangely has been sending locals away who are trying to help their stranded and distressed family and community members as the Harris-Biden regime stays silent and sends no aid.

FEMA has also been caught seizing donations and threatening or having local authorities arrest people who try to help.

Is FEMA working with the DoD? They sure waited long enough to respond at all.

FEMA has several buyout programs, including the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) and the Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) Program. In these programs, they offer pre-disaster market value for properties to homeowners, but many properties are purchased at lower prices due to damage or disaster because the area is now considered “high-risk.”

After a natural disaster, property values plummet because of the destruction, so it puts government agencies like FEMA in a leveraged position to offer pennies on the dollar to landowners.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) also offers CDBG Disaster Recovery funds that can be used by local governments to buy properties after disasters, also at a deep discount because the area is now considered economically disadvantaged or high risk.

FEMA and Gov Officials Acted the Same Way in Maui

FEMA behaved the same way in Maui after the fires that devastated Lahaina. Supplies were sent but not distributed. The community offered truckloads of donations, and they blocked them all.

Maui’s fire chief also resigned after failing to activate the island's sirens that would have helped people escape the fires and was also arrested for child abuse.

And the Maui police chief was the incident commander during the Las Vegas shootings.

HAARP Patent to Disrupt the Weather with Sound Frequency

The High-frequency Active Aural Research Program or HAARP’s patent is interesting too since it states in the patent application, “Audio generators are positioned to project sound waves toward a peripheral area of a weather system. The sound waves are generated at a frequency to affect the formation of the weather system in a manner to disrupt, enhance or direct the formation. The sound waves can also be projected in a manner to cause the system to produce rain.”

You can find a few of the patents and suspicious documents for weather modification, including hurricane seeding here, but there are many more documents for those who want to look:

Something Smells Funny

Regardless, something seems off. The DoD closing a $90 million dollar deal to mine lithium in the exact area where the hurricane hit along with FEMA’s response makes you think twice about why people in North Carolina and surrounding areas aren’t getting any help from the government.

North Carolina seems coordinated, just like Maui. We should all keep digging until we find answers. This isn’t the ineptness we’d expect to witness by Biden-Harris after a once-in-a-Noah’s-flood incident. Might it be purposeful?