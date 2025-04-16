There appears to be big money behind the Tesla dealership attacks. Mike Lee, Elon Musk, and other conservatives are pointing the finger at George Soros.

Soros, an absurdly rich agitator, is famous for pushing a disruptive leftist agenda. The Dems’ agenda includes vandalizing and burning Tesla vehicles.

Some have gone as far as attempting to destroy Tesla dealerships.

The Left Wants Chaos

Some of those who’ve drifted to the fringes of society have stooped so pathetically low that they want to see the world burn. Underachievers and those who’ve encountered bad luck project their insecurities onto the whole of society.

This dysfunctional mindset was on full display during the Tesla burnings. Those burnings and related protests were organized on a website dubbed “Tesla Takedown”. The site urges the sale of Tesla vehicles and stock in favor of disobedience.

“Instead of celebrating the deportation of violent criminal illegal aliens from our communities, which makes our country safer, Democrats are burning Teslas.” – Jim Jordan

Jordan and Lee agree the best approach to collective success is job creation and minimal government interference. Though some jobs will be automated, Musk, Trump, and Lee are intent on reshoring auto manufacturing roles to America.

Mike Lee’s Approach to Government is Utilitarian

While the Democrats are carving swastikas into Teslas, Republicans are strategically adding tariffs to imports. The use of tariffs ultimately incentivizes capital to build auto manufacturing plants here in America.

The hope is the reshoring of production and manufacturing plants to the USA will add living wage jobs while reducing unemployment. There’s no sense relying on government handouts when decent-paying jobs can be created right here at home.

Even if some of those jobs are eventually automated, they’ll inject life into the states. Keep in mind, we can always tax the robots.

Tesla Arsonists Will be Punished

Though there are no concrete ties between George Soros and those who partook in the Tesla burnings, there is speculation. Soros operates in the shadows, allegedly financing protests and leftist movements from behind a curtain veil.

Some have speculated Soros financed the New York city “Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy” event. The arsonists and anarchists responsible for the vehicle burnings have incorrectly labeled Musk a fascist.

Musk is on the record saying he is aware of who has orchestrated the Tesla attacks. The Tesla head has stated the “generals” of the event will do 20+ years in prison at a bare minimum.

One such Tesla terrorist, Cooper Jo Fredrick, 24, appears to be headed to the slammer. A federal grand jury recently indicted Fredrick. It is alleged that Fredrick firebombed a Tesla dealership in Colorado.

If convicted, Fredrick will spend at least two decades in prison.

Republicans Favor Civil Discourse

Tact. Decorum. Civility.

These are the character traits of America’s conservatives.

In contrast, the country’s political left has become the exact opposite: hyper-emotional, crass, violent, and vindictive.

Instead of engaging in constructive dialogue with Musk and conservatives, Democrats have taken to the streets with violence. Teslas have been smeared with bodily fluids, carved, torched, and shot. The acts have occurred at Tesla dealerships and also on America’s streets.

It might not be long until we find out the names of the wealthy Democratic donors behind the vandalism. It would come as no surprise if Soros was at the top of the list.

"An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla protests: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America. ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix." – Musk

ActBlue is in the midst of an ongoing investigation for permitting illegal international financial donations. Such payments violate campaign finance rules.

More than half a dozen ActBlue senior officials stepped down this past week.

Tesla Will Bounce Back

The Tesla brand will likely remain under fire in the United States, Lisbon, Barcelona, and elsewhere for another couple weeks. However, time heals all wounds.

Tesla will survive and Musk will spearhead a golden era of prosperity in the United States.

Let’s hope the ActBlue resignations followed by an in-depth investigation will inspire other criminal-minded leftists to engage in productive discourse.

The left needs to mature, exercising emotional and personal constraint, choosing words over vandalism.

Constructive dialogue is mutually beneficial to the left, the right and America as a whole.