When Joe Biden was in office, he used the powers of the federal government to relentlessly target his political opponents.

This didn’t just include President Trump. It also included parents across the country with valid concerns about what their kids are learning in public schools. After mothers and fathers brought up issues with wokeness and DEI in classrooms, the Biden Justice Department called them “domestic terrorists.”

The list of publicly known abuses from the previous administration could go on and on. Nevertheless, for every egregious act that we know about, there are countless others that have yet to be discovered.

Thankfully, whistleblowers from the IRS bravely came forward in March to reveal yet another dastardly deed committed by Biden.

Here's Why They Can No Longer Hide the Biden Family’s Corruption