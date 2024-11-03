IRS Whistleblowers Expose How Hunter Biden Received Special Treatment
Justice Department Hid Information Before the Election
The FBI and DOJ have just shown that they are working against the American people and that they believe they have the supreme right to interfere in elections and protect their favored political candidates.
Two IRS whistleblowers, who now face lawsuits from the Biden crime family, have revealed that the IRS, DOJ, and FBI knew that the Hunter Biden laptop story was real, but chose to conceal it before the election. They all also knew about the Biden’s shady business dealings and decided that the Biden family should receive special treatment because of their political status.
There should be severe consequences for these federal agencies. The public has heard enough about the fake charges brought against Trump, and it is time for the DNC to face justice for its wrongdoing.
This is the second time that the FBI has deceived the public and impacted a federal election. The FBI has a systemic record of deceiving the public, attacking political enemies, and protecting certain politicians.
Jim Jordan on the Hunter Biden Laptop Story
Jim Jordan recently shared a video that showed that the IRS, FBI, and DOJ knew that the Hunter Biden laptop story was real, but chose not to share this information before the election.
Two IRS whistleblowers discussed how they knew that the story was real, but were forced to suppress the story for political purposes.
“ We knew that the laptop was real. The DOJ knew the laptop was real. The FBI knew the laptop was real. There were a lot of over-investigative steps that we were not allowed to take because we had an upcoming election. When we were doing the interview, the prosecutors specifically told us that they didn’t want to ask about the big guy, because they knew it was Joe Biden.”
Both of the whistleblowers have been working for the IRS for over 13 years and saw firsthand how Hunter Biden received special treatment because he was the son of the president.
This revelation is extremely insulting to the American public on many levels. It shows how the FBI and other agencies can attack Trump, while simultaneously manipulating the IRS to protect its preferred political candidates. These actions had a very clear impact on the election, and it is now very clear that the FBI and DOJ knew about this beforehand.
Deviation from the Standard Treatment
One of the IRS agents noted how Hunter Biden received preferential treatment due to the slower process of investigating him. Actions from the Justice Department, which were politically motivated, made it harder for these two IRS agents to properly investigate Hunter Biden and his offshore business dealings.
Joe Biden, who knew he was identified as the big guy, used his power to come against these whistleblowers who were merely trying to investigate this case with the same diligence as other cases. Biden has been fighting the whistleblowers in a recent lawsuit and stated that he did not believe that they should be protected like other whistleblowers.
“Yet, these IRS agents and their attorneys willfully disregarded federal tax law, undermining Americans’ faith in the IRS and the purported confidentiality of its investigations,” court documents said. “These agents’ putative ‘whistleblower’ status cannot and does not shield them from their wrongful conduct in making unauthorized public disclosures that are not permitted by the whistleblower process.”
Hunter Biden ended up suing these individuals for their efforts. This fact is very concerning, as employees at federal agencies should not have to fear repercussions from politicians for following through and investigating crime according to the standard procedures.
One of the whistleblowers also noted that the IRS sent them a congratulations letter last month, which seemed more about covering themselves and behaving in a bureaucratic manner. It is disheartening that government agencies like these will compromise their values in service of corrupt politicians, and then scramble to cover themselves when things flip. This is not likely the only case of a politician receiving preferential treatment from the FBI, DOJ, or IRS.
Election Implications
Will this impact the 2024 election results too?
There is now no room to give the FBI the benefit of the doubt with this case. They knew that the laptop story was real and that it would impact the elections, and they chose to push the IRS to suppress this information. They also knew about the Biden crime family’s shady business dealings and foreign influence from countries like China and Ukraine.
Anyone who mentioned these facts before the 2020 election would have been coined a conspiracy theorist and Russian information peddler. After years of gaslighting, they have finally had to fold and admit the truth about what happened.
The FBI’s role in not releasing this crucial information had a clear impact on the election, and this was not an accident. Now that this information has been released, it is also crucial to investigate the FBI and their unwillingness to release information about their role on January 6th before this upcoming election. It is obvious that they are withholding this information to influence the outcome of this election, which would be its second case of election interference.
Penalties for Thee, but not for me
Sadly, there are likely many more cases like this in our government. Federal agencies have been weaponized to protect one class of politicians and to go after others who pose a threat to the establishment. This whistleblowing could be analogous to Edward Snowden’s work, in that it showcases systemic corruption from factions of the government that claim they are acting for the greater good.
As the whistleblowers noted, the IRS has the power to immediately go after smaller businesses but had to stand back when they were investigating Hunter Biden.
On the other hand, if you happen to be in the wrong political group you can expect attacks from the system. Donald Trump is a classic example, but other smaller businesses are not exempt from this malicious treatment. The Justice Department has had to settle lawsuits for its unfair treatment of conservative groups. Conservatives can expect to be harassed and treated unfairly until someone cleans up the FBI and DOJ.
The most infuriating aspect of this development has been the constant gaslighting from the media. The laptop story was Russian information. Anyone who said Joe Biden was the big guy was a conspiracy theorist. As it turns out, the FBI knew from the beginning and was doing everything it could to withhold this information before the election. Years have passed and there has still been no justice.
The "missing man" in the Laptop Story is Louie Freeh (former Federal Judge and FORMER HEAD OF THE FBI). Freeh was on Hunter's Burisma Team working with the FBI to deliver the "Biden Influence" that Burisma specifically asked that Hunter confirm he could deliver. The Marco Polo searchable index includes emails where Freeh is assuring Hunter that he is working with top FBI execs, FBI offices in DC and FBI offices abroad to deliver the "influence" Burisma wanted to purchase. See https://bidenlaptopemails.com/index.php for a searchable collection of 125 thousand Hunter emails. It also includes the lengthy text exchange regarding 10% for the Big Guy.
LOUIE FREEH – Hunter’s facilitator
Many wonder how Hunter Biden, an arrogant, drug addicted dirtbag, could have done so much and gotten away with so much without running afoul of either the FBI or the mainstream press.
The answer may have been staring at us for more than four years………. Louie Freeh, former head of the FBI under Bill Clinton, Former Federal Judge and partner in a small, low profile-high power law firm and Christopher Bois, another high powered DC lawyer with wide political connections, were onboard Team Biden.
Freeh served in the FBI from 1975 to 1981 and then joined the US Attorney’s office in NY. In 1991 he was appointed as a Federal Judge. In 1993 Clinton appointed him FBI Director where he served through 2001. His tenure as FBI Director included expansion of cooperation with European and other nation’s law enforcement agencies and the CIA.
Subsequently he became a partner in the law firm of Freeh Sporkin & Sullivan and the consulting firm Freeh Group International Solutions aka FGIS. In 2020 with rumors of the Hunter Biden laptop emerging FGIS was “acquired” by Alix Partners and, according to the announcement, Freeh would no longer practice law. (footnote)
Email correspondence relating to the Burisma Deal provides a lot of insight into the workings of Hunter and the gang, including Louie Freeh.
((( Note – the first 8 digits of the file id are YYYYMMDD )))
1. Devon Archer makes contact with the head of Burisma and gets briefing on their problems. https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20140306-084615_126680
2. Devon Archer ready to present Burisma opportunity briefing.
https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20140318-130210_126897
3. Hunter signs documents to become Burisma Director a month after Devon Archer’s contact . https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20140415-085123_97271
4. Hunter recommends that Burisma hire Boies Schiller to assist in resolving their legal problems. https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20140415-123654_97149
5. Hunter and pals off to meet Burisma in Europe
https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20140417-172900_73576
6. Startup meeting with Boies Schiller and discussion with Burisma
https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20140417-195307_97717
7. Conference with Hunter and others to discuss Hunter’s role balancing what he can do without raising political problems .
https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20140417-195307_97717
8. Update on the Burisma project. Note in the email from Burisma wanting confirmation that they would be delivering “Biden Influence” .
https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20140512-164535_78781
9. Hunter and Blinken meeting arranged. Hunter will be escorted from the curb and into the State Department through a special entrance, most likely avoiding signin and video
https://bidenlaptopemails.com/biden-emails/email.php?id=20150527-111325_80735
10. Blue Star Strategies shares notes from briefing of VP Joe Biden prior to Ukrainian trip to demand the firing of the prosecutor. Blue Star, a very high profile Democratic consulting firm, is participating in the briefing of the VP while being retained to represent Burisma through Boies Schiller.
https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20151202-163730_32611
11. Very positive note asking for details on how they could receive “Biden influence” . Hunter and gang responded with a lengthy but very general description of their approach to resolving their problem (criminal charges which could lead to seizure of their properties).
Burisma responded that they were troubled by the very general proposal that lacked specifics. But then they went on to note that, “ the proposal may have been worded out of caution and that as long as everyone understood the true purpose they were ready to proceed. “
12. Boies Schiller had been involved earlier and after the exchange Hunter’s associate Walker and Boies Schiller counsel met with Louie Freeh to map out a strategy. Freeh indicated he was ready to go and was already reaching out to contacts. On June 21, 2016 Freeh wrote to Hunter and team that he was working his FBI contacts and ready to involve more. https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20160621-214213_99759
13. Freeh Updates Team Biden By July 15, 2016 (less than 4 months before the election) Freeh is reporting back to Hunter and the gang on his activities including meetings and calls plus contacts with a number of FBI employees seeking their help and participation in the mission. Note high level contacts within the FBI “are interested in meeting the client.” https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20160715-075407_102132
14. Freeh Donation To Halle Biden Trust – It appears that in 2016 Louie Freeh made a $100,000 donation to a trust for Halle Biden’s children. From this email it appears that the donation was made casually and then a year later they wanted to properly document the transaction, so Freeh was to write a new check and presumably ––receive a refund of the previous donation.
https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20170424-113109_30610
15. Louie Freeh Exits Practice of Law Around the time the FBI became aware of the Hunter Biden laptop and that they could no longer deny its existence, Louie Freeh suddenly decided to exit the practice of law and monetize his contacts through another vehicle. The announcement that Freeh would no longer practice law appears to be very unusual. https://www.alixpartners.com/newsroom/former-fbi-director-louis-freeh-joins-alixpartners/
––
“Will no longer practice law” may have been an effort to minimize the significance of acts which could have resulted in disbarment or criminal prosecution.