The FBI and DOJ have just shown that they are working against the American people and that they believe they have the supreme right to interfere in elections and protect their favored political candidates.

Two IRS whistleblowers, who now face lawsuits from the Biden crime family, have revealed that the IRS, DOJ, and FBI knew that the Hunter Biden laptop story was real, but chose to conceal it before the election. They all also knew about the Biden’s shady business dealings and decided that the Biden family should receive special treatment because of their political status.

There should be severe consequences for these federal agencies. The public has heard enough about the fake charges brought against Trump, and it is time for the DNC to face justice for its wrongdoing.

This is the second time that the FBI has deceived the public and impacted a federal election. The FBI has a systemic record of deceiving the public, attacking political enemies, and protecting certain politicians.

Jim Jordan on the Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Jim Jordan recently shared a video that showed that the IRS, FBI, and DOJ knew that the Hunter Biden laptop story was real, but chose not to share this information before the election.

Two IRS whistleblowers discussed how they knew that the story was real, but were forced to suppress the story for political purposes.

“ We knew that the laptop was real. The DOJ knew the laptop was real. The FBI knew the laptop was real. There were a lot of over-investigative steps that we were not allowed to take because we had an upcoming election. When we were doing the interview, the prosecutors specifically told us that they didn’t want to ask about the big guy, because they knew it was Joe Biden.”

Both of the whistleblowers have been working for the IRS for over 13 years and saw firsthand how Hunter Biden received special treatment because he was the son of the president.

This revelation is extremely insulting to the American public on many levels. It shows how the FBI and other agencies can attack Trump, while simultaneously manipulating the IRS to protect its preferred political candidates. These actions had a very clear impact on the election, and it is now very clear that the FBI and DOJ knew about this beforehand.

Deviation from the Standard Treatment

One of the IRS agents noted how Hunter Biden received preferential treatment due to the slower process of investigating him. Actions from the Justice Department, which were politically motivated, made it harder for these two IRS agents to properly investigate Hunter Biden and his offshore business dealings.

Joe Biden, who knew he was identified as the big guy, used his power to come against these whistleblowers who were merely trying to investigate this case with the same diligence as other cases. Biden has been fighting the whistleblowers in a recent lawsuit and stated that he did not believe that they should be protected like other whistleblowers.

“Yet, these IRS agents and their attorneys willfully disregarded federal tax law, undermining Americans’ faith in the IRS and the purported confidentiality of its investigations,” court documents said. “These agents’ putative ‘whistleblower’ status cannot and does not shield them from their wrongful conduct in making unauthorized public disclosures that are not permitted by the whistleblower process.”

Hunter Biden ended up suing these individuals for their efforts. This fact is very concerning, as employees at federal agencies should not have to fear repercussions from politicians for following through and investigating crime according to the standard procedures.



One of the whistleblowers also noted that the IRS sent them a congratulations letter last month, which seemed more about covering themselves and behaving in a bureaucratic manner. It is disheartening that government agencies like these will compromise their values in service of corrupt politicians, and then scramble to cover themselves when things flip. This is not likely the only case of a politician receiving preferential treatment from the FBI, DOJ, or IRS.

Election Implications

Will this impact the 2024 election results too?

There is now no room to give the FBI the benefit of the doubt with this case. They knew that the laptop story was real and that it would impact the elections, and they chose to push the IRS to suppress this information. They also knew about the Biden crime family’s shady business dealings and foreign influence from countries like China and Ukraine.



Anyone who mentioned these facts before the 2020 election would have been coined a conspiracy theorist and Russian information peddler. After years of gaslighting, they have finally had to fold and admit the truth about what happened.

The FBI’s role in not releasing this crucial information had a clear impact on the election, and this was not an accident. Now that this information has been released, it is also crucial to investigate the FBI and their unwillingness to release information about their role on January 6th before this upcoming election. It is obvious that they are withholding this information to influence the outcome of this election, which would be its second case of election interference.

Penalties for Thee, but not for me

Sadly, there are likely many more cases like this in our government. Federal agencies have been weaponized to protect one class of politicians and to go after others who pose a threat to the establishment. This whistleblowing could be analogous to Edward Snowden’s work, in that it showcases systemic corruption from factions of the government that claim they are acting for the greater good.



As the whistleblowers noted, the IRS has the power to immediately go after smaller businesses but had to stand back when they were investigating Hunter Biden.



On the other hand, if you happen to be in the wrong political group you can expect attacks from the system. Donald Trump is a classic example, but other smaller businesses are not exempt from this malicious treatment. The Justice Department has had to settle lawsuits for its unfair treatment of conservative groups. Conservatives can expect to be harassed and treated unfairly until someone cleans up the FBI and DOJ.

The most infuriating aspect of this development has been the constant gaslighting from the media. The laptop story was Russian information. Anyone who said Joe Biden was the big guy was a conspiracy theorist. As it turns out, the FBI knew from the beginning and was doing everything it could to withhold this information before the election. Years have passed and there has still been no justice.