Hackers in Iran stole Trump campaign information and forwarded it directly to those working for the Biden-Harris campaign. The irony is the forwarding of the stolen information is precisely what the political left warned would occur when Russia allegedly colluded to help elect former president Trump.

In reality, there are no ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. However, there are ties between Iranian hackers and America’s political left.

Jim Jordan Says Iranian Hackers are in Cahoots With the Democrats

Several media outlets have reported Iranian hackers have transmitted emails to those working for the Biden-Harris administration. Jim Jordan recently highlighted those reports on X. Jordan and other Republicans insist radical Muslims are in bed with America’s Democrats. Jordan and the political right are justified in accusing the Dems of allying with Iran as both groups are united in their dislike of Donald Trump.

According to the FBI, the aim of those emails was to interfere with the 2024 presidential election. Several other federal agencies have confirmed the connection between the Iranian hackers and the Democrats is legitimate.

The Iranian hackers sent the scoop on Trump to Democrats at the start of the summer. The details were transmitted to those who worked with Biden’s campaign prior to his dropping out of the race. Those messages contained excerpts obtained from non-public material stolen from Trump’s campaign. The details were made public in a statement released by the United States government.

The FBI Admits Tehran Wants the Democrats to Win

The FBI is making no secret of the fact that hackers and government officials in Tehran (the capital of Iran) launched a campaign to weaken Trump’s campaign. The FBI is investigating how Iranian hackers stole information about the Trump campaign. The agency is also supposedly looking into the forwarding of stolen campaign information to those working on the Biden-Harris team.

"We're not aware of any material being sent directly to the campaign. A few individuals were targeted on their personal emails with what looked like a spam or phishing attempt." - Morgan Finkelstein, Harris campaign spokesperson

The Harris campaign is denying it received information from Iranian hackers that would help defeat Trump this upcoming November. Finkelstein even claimed that the Biden campaign was targeted by foreign influencers.

The truth the Harris campaign does not want to admit is that it likely received important information about the Trump campaign by way of Iran’s computer geeks. Those details will undoubtedly be used against Trump in the upcoming election. However, we’ll probably never know the full extent of the scoop forwarded to the Harris team.

It is not in the interest of the Harris campaign to release those juicy details as doing so would admit an unfair competitive advantage.

The Democrats are in Denial and Deflection Mode

Jim Himes, the representative of Connecticut’s 4th congressional district, is leading the pushback against claims of the Democrats using inside information this campaign season. According to Himes, there is no evidence that individuals tied to the Biden campaign communicated with the Iranian hackers who forwarded information about the Trump campaign.

Though the Dems will continue to deny they are in possession of illegally obtained messages between the Trump campaign and others, they are guilty. The refusal to immediately notify the authorities after those messages were forwarded is damning.

The Democrats will continue to capitalize on foreign interference in elections as doing so paves a path toward unchecked power. The irony is it is the Democrats who famously insinuated Trump was in cahoots with Russia to defeat the political left in previous elections.

The leftists’ political hypocrisy knows no bounds. It is possible that hackers in Syria, Saudi Arabia and beyond are also in bed with the Democrats. The Ds are more than willing to extend an olive branch to Muslim nations throughout the world in what they claim is the spirit of tolerance.

Democrats are playing “dirty pool” this election season, adopting a Machiavellian mindset for collective gain. However, as the moralists on the right point out, the ends do not justify the means.

The Dems made a deal with the devil to win the presidency. As the Christians on the right of the political aisle like to say, what you reap is what you sow. The Republicans will eventually get the last laugh as more information about the Dems’ alliance with Muslim hackers is released in the weeks ahead.