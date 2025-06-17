Under Biden and Kamala, gas prices were out of control. They rose by almost 54 percent , all while Kamala Harris said they were “working on lowering energy costs.” With inflation, a gallon of gas was $3.54, up from an average of $2.39 per gallon prior to Biden taking office. With Trump’s leadership, this Memorial Day weekend, gas prices hit a four-year low, bringing relief to millions of Americans .

Trump promised to get our economy under control, and with his controversial tariffs, he is doing just that. Mortgage rates are starting to drop just as the housing economy dries up. Employment figures are improving, and grocery prices are getting better too.

Why Biden’s Policies Wrecked American Energy Costs

How did our gas prices peak at almost $5 a gallon at the peak of an energy crisis in recent years? Biden waged war on the American people under the auspices of “climate change,” and the World Health Organization’s Agenda 21. He cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline by blocking drilling permits, and restricted federal land leases for oil prospecting. It wasn’t an accident that Americans were being gouged. It was purposeful.

Biden’s puppeteers get rich off of climate change while causing an economic disaster. And while they create economic mayhem, they spray the skies in an effort to “dim the sun.”

John Podesta, once Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, and the same man named in Wikileaks as the mastermind behind Pizzagate, oversees a $375 billion climate slush fund, with most of the money being laundered to foreign entities.

Gas Prices First: Restored Economy Next?

With gas prices on the mend, and Trump’s tariffs, we could be looking at a resurgence of jobs and an influx of investment into America. This, coupled with lower inflation, could lead to prosperity levels America hasn’t seen in decades. Even with Judges trying to overturn Trump’s tariffs, if we’re loud enough, we can take our country back.