Congressmen Jim Jordan (R-OH) and James Comer (R-KY) are urging the District Court of New York to look into why Hunter Biden’s Business Partner, Jason Galanis’ plea bargain was refused before his sentencing when it could have unveiled Biden and others’ shady business dealings.
Jim Jordan Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jim Jordan Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.