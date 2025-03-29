Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, is most infamous for the laptop scandal that took place several years ago. The laptop that Hunter abandoned at a repair shop would go on to be taken into custody by authorities.

From there, all of his sordid acts with prostitutes, tax violations, business crimes, and lying on forms to purchase a firearm rapidly became common knowledge. The mainstream media then worked overtime to write off these reports as “conspiracy theories,” but Americans easily saw the truth for what it was.

That’s not all, though.

Before Joe Biden left the White House, he pardoned Hunter after the latter was convicted of various felony tax offenses. Biden - ahead of his son’s conviction - vowed that he wouldn’t give Hunter a pardon even if he were determined guilty of the charges brought against him.

During the eleventh hour, the former president changed his mind and made sure Hunter didn’t face any real consequences.

As all this transpired, Hunter Biden also started a would-be art career - one that his father supported by pulling strings to get him buyers.

Yet, fast forward to the present day and things have changed quite a bit.

Hunter’s Daddy Can’t Get Him Out of This One

If Hunter’s last name was “Smith” rather than “Biden,” he’d be serving a decades long stint in prison with nothing even closely resembling a career.

Yet because of his father’s power and connections to the deep state, Hunter managed to find quite a few art buyers during the Biden administration’s time in power. Unfortunately for the former first son, when his dad left office, so did the art buyers.

Post-Biden’s presidency, Hunter isn’t getting people to purchase his work. Coincidentally (or not so coincidentally), folks aren’t really as moved and inspired by his art as they once appeared to be.

None of this should surprise anyone who’s been paying attention. However, we do have to look into the deeper and more insidious implications of Joe Biden persuading people to buy his son’s artwork for years on end.

Trading Money For Favors

Since Biden’s time in politics, he’s tried hard to present himself as a folksy, moderate Democrat who cares about everyday Americans. In actuality, though, Biden is as corrupt as the day is long.

This goes beyond him just stealing the 2020 presidential election. Biden’s been busted for previously plagiarizing speeches, using quid pro quos to terminate a foreign prosecutor investigating a business Hunter once worked for, and more.

With that in mind, it’s imperative to ask one essential question: what were Hunter’s art buyers getting in exchange for their hefty purchases?

It’s not like they truly appreciated the former first son’s artwork and wanted to hang it on their walls. No, they were well aware that purchasing from Hunter Biden meant getting some sort of reward or favors from his father.

To this day, investigative journalists who haven’t been tainted by the mainstream media are digging into it.

Be warned that once this information comes to light, it will likely expose even more laws broken by the Biden crime family.

The Corrupt Goes Much Deeper Than Bribed Art Purchases

Before Joe Biden intervened and pardoned his son, the IRS was digging into Hunter’s financials and other information to get a clear picture of everything.

Eventually, they went to work and found themselves barred from proceeding ahead in any serious capacity. This was by design.

While sitting in the Oval Office, Joe Biden colluded with the deep state to stop the IRS from finding dirt on not just Hunter, but also himself.

Make no mistake: although Hunter Biden broke numerous laws, he didn’t act alone. The former president was right alongside his son, communicating with and assisting him via email and other modes of communication.

Joe Biden was very much aware of what would happen if IRS workers were permitted to conduct a thorough, full investigation. Since being railroaded, brave IRS whistleblowers have come forward, testifying before Congress about Biden sabotaging their probe.

The Bidens Must Face the Music For What They’ve Done

For far too long, a two-tiered justice system has been a persistent thorn in America’s side.

Everyday Americans face harsh penalties when they make honest mistakes on their tax forms. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden - who knowingly and consistently violated tax laws - sits free and clear with virtually no real consequences.

Allowing this to continue sends a horrific message and plays right into the hands of the corrupt establishment. Right now, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and others in their family are counting on getting away with what they’ve done.

They think they’re too big and too famous to face justice or have to answer for their crimes.

Now is the ideal time for both Congress and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to clearly investigate and lay out every law the Bidens have broken. From that point forward, the Justice Department should be recommended to proceed with criminal charges effective immediately.