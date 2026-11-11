House Republicans Elect Jim Jordan as Minority Leader After Midterm Losses

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On November 10, 2026, House Republicans elected Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as minority leader. He defeated Steve Scalise 106 to 73. Speaker Mike Johnson had already declined to run.

Johnson has been a joke so far.

It's time for real leadership under Jim Jordan.

Jordan chairs the Judiciary Committee and helped found the House Freedom Caucus. He has pressed investigations and opposed higher spending for years.

After the vote he said Republicans will fight for American families while Democrats offer more government.

Jordan will be fighting for the rights of middle-class Americans while Democrats try to subjugate them through socialism.

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The election followed large Republican losses. Democrats will hold the House in January. Jordan will lead the minority. He has said the conference will fight on the floor and on the stump.

Jordan ran for Speaker in 2023 but did not win. This time the conference selected him over the existing leadership. The margin was clear.

Jordan is exactly the man for the job and should have been selected the first time around.

He will set the Republican agenda in the minority. That includes countering Democratic investigations and forcing votes on spending. The leadership result shows the conference chose that approach.

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