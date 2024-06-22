The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has come under additional scrutiny this year due to a raid that resulted in the death of an innocent gun owner. However, this is not the first time that the ATF has displayed its lack of ability to manage firearm use in the United States, and many politicians have been pushing to limit its powers. Luckily, it appears that 2024 may be a more fruitful year for those seeking to strip power from the ATF and protect the rights of gun owners in the United States.

Recent ATF Issues

Multiple US politicians, such as Jim Jordan and Vivek Ramasasm, have fired shots against the ATF in recent years. These actions appear to be bearing fruit, as the Supreme Court has recently decided to side against the ATF on an important ruling. Moreover, the ATF has also made many costly mistakes this year, which demonstrate that it is not equipped to handle issues related to firearms.





Jim Jordan Slams ATF for its Recent Deadly Raid

Jim Jordan recently slammed the ATF for its recent raid in Arkansas that led to the death of Bryan Malinowski. This recent raid is very disturbing, as it shows how agencies like the ATF can be weaponized to target innocent individuals. The gun owner who was targeted in this raid was innocent and did not have any violent intentions. This misstep by the ATF shows how incompetent the ATF is and how it can’t deal with serious cases in the future if needed.

Jim Jordan commented on how the ATF should have chosen to conduct the raid when he was not home to reduce the risk of fatalities.



“The highest-paid official in the municipal government of Little Rock, Arkansas, making $260,000 running the airport. No criminal background, history, nothing, and he’s dead at a pre-dawn raid when it sure looks like you could have served this search warrant when he was not there, but you chose not to.”



It is clear that ATF wasted its time and resources going after a well-established professional who did not break any laws and didn’t pose a threat to the public. Malinowski enjoyed collecting guns as a hobby and often attended weekend shows. However, the ATF began tracking him until they eventually obtained a search warrant to search his home. ATF officers were wrong for raiding his house, as he was just a gun hobbyist, and they did not have the skills to handle the situation adequately. Unfortunately, the end result was fatal for Mr. Malinoswki, even though he was innocent, and there was absolutely no reason for the ATF to raid his home.



The Lack of Expertise

The ATF’s lack of expertise has been an ongoing issue that politicians have pointed out numerous times in the past. In 2023, Jim Jordan criticized the ATF not only for its unlawful actions but also because ATF members were not skilled in this area.



“ Except with the ATF, they don’t even claim to be experts. The director said so last week. Last week, in the hearing in front of Congress in the appropriations committee, he was asked about firearms. He said I’m not an expert in firearms.”



He noted that although they were not experts, they were still trying to run Americans’ lives. This lack of expertise has not stopped the ATF from issuing new restrictions that violate the American population’s Second Amendment rights.

Measures to Abolish the ATF



Another issue to note is that our government needs to cut its federal spending, as expenditures on the ATF can be considered a waste of taxpayer funds. Vivek is one of many politicians who has identified this issue and specifically targeted the ATF, among others.



Vivek Ramaswamy recently noted that he plans to eliminate 75% of government employees and eliminate at least five different agencies. This step aligns with his vision to help build a smaller government that spends less time interfering in the lives of ordinary Americans. The ATF seems like an obvious target, as it has proven its incompetence and also because it can infringe on Americans' Second Amendment rights. Vivek has stated that we should eliminate the FBI, ATF, and the DOE.



If we eliminated agencies like the ATF, local and state governments could still work together to establish common-sense rules to increase safety without violating the Second Amendment. Our country does not need the federal government to interfere by creating incompetent, taxpayer-funded organizations that violate liberties and potentially harm law-abiding gun owners. Instead, our country could use these taxpayer funds to support state police departments that need help enforcing federal laws.





Many politicians in the United States have been pushing to abolish the ATF but have not succeeded. Matt Gaetz, Thomas Massie, and other politicians sponsored H.R. 374 to abolish the ATF. Gaetz has criticized the ATF multiple times since 2020 for infringing on Americans’ Second Amendment rights and harassing small business owners and other Americans who legally own firearms. Moreover, he also noted how many of these people included veterans, who should be able to legally own firearms without being harassed by the ATF.

New SCOTUS Victory

A recent Supreme Court ruling provided new guidelines regarding the classification of semi-automatic guns and bump stocks. It ruled that ATF’s bump stock ban is illegal and unconstitutional. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 in favor of this ruling.



This case focused on how the ATF interpreted a federal law called the National Firearms Act. Under their interpretation, a gun with a bump stock could be classified as an automatic weapon, even though it can’t fire more than one shot when you press the trigger.





This outcome is a very favorable move, as the ATF was previously trying to misclassify bump stocks. It will also provide protection for people who want to own semi-automatic weapons. This ruling sets a strong, positive precedent for the future, as it shows that the Supreme Court is committed to protecting gun owners’ rights and that it won’t twist terminology to slip in additional gun restrictions on law-abiding gun owners.



This ruling also implies that “Chevron Defense” may be deemed unconstitutional, which means that regulatory agencies’ interpretation of the law won’t take precedence during ambiguous cases. This change could provide much-needed support for preserving our Second Amendment rights and ensure that regulatory agencies do not abuse their powers.





Future Outlook is Favorable



Our government is full of many agencies that often restrict our liberties and, in some cases, harm or kill citizens due to their incompetent actions. These agencies gain power by being self proclaimed experts, or in the case of the ATF, do not even claim to be experts in the areas they seek to control. The ATF has encroached on the Second Amendment, and many American politicians have pushed back and attempted to abolish the ATF or limit its power. The recent Supreme Court Win could be a huge win that brings some of these proposed actions to fruition.