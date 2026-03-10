Hercules Actor Kevin Sorbo and Jim Jordan Blast Gov. Tim Walz for Lying About Fraudulent Feeding Our Future Program

You watch a public official avoid direct questions in a way that makes you want to scream at your television, and you feel your blood pressure rise for the exact reason this type of behavior has allowed the elites to steal from you without consequences. Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota who once portrayed himself as an honest down-to-earth fellow, was destroyed in a House Oversight Committee hearing, and Kevin Sorbo (the Hollywood actor known for his unapologetic commentary) made sure the video went viral when he posted it to X along with the following harsh fact: “Tim Walz should be in jail.”

In the video shared by Sorbo, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, the dogged watchdog of Washington corruption, gets straight to the point. He presents the facts in a cold, factual manner. On March 30, 2021, Minnesota stopped making payments to Feeding Our Future after whistleblowers reported large-scale fraud. More than a month later, payments resumed. Jordan asks the obvious question: “Why did you not tell the truth about why you resumed payments?” Walz stammered, stating that his agency thought a court order required it. Jordan then pulls out a document — literally a statement from Judge John H. Guthmann of the Ramsey County District Court, issued in 2022 to refute Walz’s previous public lies — which states that he never ordered any resumption of payments. Period. Therefore, Jordan fires back: “Are you lying or is the court lying? Which one?”

Walz continued to stumble and offer only lawyer excuses. Jordan wouldn’t back down. “You’re hiding behind a fake court order that didn’t exist.” The governor’s demeanor changed rapidly, and he offered no further responses other than lawyer excuses. Someone is certainly lying, and everyone watching the hearing knows who.

Kevin Sorbo nailed it with his post. The actor who portrayed Hercules on-screen is not afraid to expose real-world scoundrels, and the above-mentioned video shows why his voice cuts through the noise of the cowardly politicians who won’t.

Sorbo brought attention to what millions of citizens need to see: the raw moment a big-government operator gets caught for stealing taxpayer funds and directing them to one of the largest fraud schemes in recent history.

Feeding Our Future was intended to provide meals to hungry kids during the COVID crisis. However, it morphed into a quarter-billion-dollar ATM for thieves. The non-profit grew from a small organization providing meal service for only a handful of students to a claim of reimbursement for almost 91 million phantom lunches. There were fake websites, fake invoices, and zero food provided. The money funded luxury vehicles, villas overseas, and cash for the inner-circle of fraudsters. Federal charges were filed against nearly 100 individuals, with tens of millions of dollars already recovered in the form of luxury items. Meanwhile, Minnesota taxpayers were left with the bill.

There were warnings from within the Department of Education regarding the nonprofit as far back as 2020. Whistleblowers within the department alerted officials about red flags associated with the nonprofit. Payments were temporarily halted in early 2021 due to serious deficiencies. Then, the payments simply resumed. Not due to a judge ordering it, nor due to a requirement by law, but rather because Walz’s own people later admitted in Congressional reports it was voluntary. The governor continued to peddle the court-order fairy tale to the press and the public until the actual court publicly called him out for his dishonesty.

This is not merely a paperwork error, it is the corrupt heart of unchecked bureaucratic power. Remove the regulations under panic, pour out billions of dollars with zero oversight, and watch the grifters come pouring in. Government may not feed kids, it feeds the machine. And when the machine breaks, the elites blame everyone except themselves.

Jordan asked the obvious question, “How many of the indicted were Somali-Americans?” Walz stated he had no knowledge. Of course he did. If he admitted to the political calculus of protecting a key voting bloc in lieu of protecting taxpayer dollars, he would shatter the entire façade of the compassionate progressive.

How does a governor who boasts about feeding his “hungry children” allow this to occur under his watch? Simple. Principle is secondary to power.

Walz and his Attorney General Keith Ellison are accused in the hearing of retaliating against whistleblowers and slowing down accountability in order to protect the system that allowed the theft to occur. According to the House Oversight Report, it was a cover-up from Day One. They knew. They chose to do nothing aggressive. And now, two years later, Walz sits here saying it was all a big misunderstanding about court orders.

If the outright deception concerning a court order does not infuriate you, what Jordan revealed about the political calculations behind Walz's actions will leave you screaming for true change.

The hearing did not end with one exchange. The Republicans emphasized the larger picture of the Minnesota fraud nightmare — including Medicaid scams, and fake autism services that stole an additional $14 million — all of which are connected to the same weak oversight culture. Immigration policy implemented by President Trump were blamed by Walz for allegedly stifling fraud-fighting efforts, however the evidence clearly indicates the contrary — the money was flowing freely until the federal government intervened with indictments. Jordan and Chairman James Comer demonstrated how the Walz Administration protected the fraud pipeline instead of the kids the program was supposed to help.

These larger truths about the loss of liberty we experience every single day are loudly echoed in the scandal surrounding the fraudulent use of funds by Feeding Our Future. When government becomes as bloated as ours — with trillions spent on emergency measures and all the restrictions removed — it doesn’t just throw money away. It attracts predators. It punishes productive American citizens that are paying the bills. It allows politicians such as Walz to preach about compassion while the state loses hundreds of millions of dollars to luxury lifestyles for connected insiders. And the worst part? They think we’ll forget. They think another soundbite and a diversion will make it disappear.

Kevin Sorbo understands this. That is why he posted the video with that harsh prison warning. He has seen the Hollywood elite play games with truth for decades. He is now exposing the political elite playing those same games in real-time. Meanwhile, Congressman Jordan continues to do what very few members of Congress will — actual oversight. No theatrics, no leniency for excuses, just facts, documentation, and accountability.

Citizens are tired of watching these scandals pile up — COVID-relief money stolen nationwide, with Minnesota’s Feeding Our Future being a prime example of elite incompetence. Walz can hide behind his attorneys all he wants. The court records do not lie. The indictments do not lie. The luxury vehicles confiscated from the fraudsters do not lie.

The question isn’t whether more heads should roll. It is why they have not rolled yet. When fraudsters steal a quarter billion dollars meant for children and a governor restarts the faucet based upon a false premise, prison is not excessive — it is justice. Kevin Sorbo said it plainly. Jim Jordan proved it in the hearing. The rest of us see the clear pattern: big government is not the answer. It is the scam.

It is time to demand better. Make every person responsible for these scams, from the local rings to the governors who authorized them, accountable. Stop handing out blank checks. Restore real oversight that is rooted in liberty, not political protection rackets. For if we do not, the next viral video will feature another politician dodging another question while your tax dollars continue to disappear into thin air. And none of us can afford that anymore.