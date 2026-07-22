He Said He Was Not Afraid to Go Home. Border Patrol Let Him In Anyway. Then He Killed Sharon Gorman.

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Jose Medina was apprehended by Border Patrol on May 9th 2023 during the Biden administration.

He was from Colombia. He was asked the standard questions. Was he claiming asylum? No. Did he fear persecution or harm in his home country? No. He just wanted to come to America because it was great. Best country ever.

The agents conducting the interview noted he was likely to abscond. They let him in anyway. On cashless bail.

He made it to Chicago. He committed a crime. Illinois is a sanctuary state. Chicago is a sanctuary city. They did not call ICE. They released him. He did not show up for his court date. Nobody called ICE then either.

Then he murdered Sharon Gorman.

Sharon was studying at Ohio University. She was going to major in marketing. She was by every account a lovely young woman with a special life ahead of her.

Jim Jordan laid out the chain of events in a Judiciary Committee hearing with Jessica Gorman, Sharon’s mother, sitting directly across from him. He walked through every decision point where the system failed. The border crossing. The cashless bail. The crime in Chicago. The sanctuary policies that blocked ICE. The missed court date. The silence from local authorities.

Then he asked the question that summarizes the entire sanctuary city argument.

The only thing ICE asks is for a 48 hour heads up before you release someone you know is an illegal migrant who has committed a crime. How is that an additional cost? There is no cost. It is in fact the most efficient way to do it.

But sanctuary laws forced federal resources out of the jails, where enforcement is efficient and safe, and into communities where it is neither. They made it harder to protect the public, harder to protect law enforcement, and harder to protect the migrants themselves.

Jordan called the policy dumb. Three times in his opening statement. He said he has yet to find anything smart about it.

The midterm election comes down to two sentences. They are crazy. We are not.

Crazy versus common sense. November 4th is the vote.

This newsletter covers every hearing, every testimony, and every moment Jordan forces these consequences into the public record before election day.

44% off forever because the 44th president’s open border policies created the conditions for everything that followed and Jim Jordan is fighting to make sure it can never happen again.

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